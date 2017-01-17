Broadway AM Report, January 17, 2017 - Brady as Burr, ROTTEN on the Road and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our AM Report for 2017!

TODAY'S CALL SHEET:

- Wayne Brady takes his first bows as 'Aaron Burr' in Chicago's HAMILTON!

- Ma-Yi's PEER GYNT & THE NORWEGIAN HAPA BAND and Abingdon's THE DORK KNIGHT begin tonight Off-Broadway...

- NYC & Company kicks off its "Broadway Week" deals today.

- And SOMETHING ROTTEN! launches its National Tour in Boston this evening!

NEWS YOU MISSED YESTERDAY:

- We got a look (right) at photos and footage from JERSEY BOYS' final Broadway bows, footage of LA LA LAND's stars quizzed on their musical film know-how, a peek backstage at '75 YEARS OF STREISAND' in D.C., and a new featurette and poster for BEAUTY & THE BEAST!

- SUNSET BOULEVARD will be traveling across the UK this season.

- Lisa Kron and Daniel Zaitchik will receive 2017 Keban Prizes.

- PARAMOUR's stars are set for BROADWAY AT W this weekend...

- Constantine Maroulis and more will star in a reading of WEARING BLACK this month.

- And Broadway adaptations of BEETLEJUICE, NIGHT SHIFT and more are in the works!

BWW Exclusive: See inside JERSEY BOYS' 11 years on the Great White Way with our show flashback. The production won four 2006 Tony Awards including Best Musical - check out their performance from more than 10 years ago!

#GivingTuesday: THE GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT shines a light toward the future at stages across the country this Thursday, January 19.