Broadway AM Report, January 17, 2017 - Brady as Burr, ROTTEN on the Road and More!
TODAY'S CALL SHEET:
- Wayne Brady takes his first bows as 'Aaron Burr' in Chicago's HAMILTON!
- Ma-Yi's PEER GYNT & THE NORWEGIAN HAPA BAND and Abingdon's THE DORK KNIGHT begin tonight Off-Broadway...
- NYC & Company kicks off its "Broadway Week" deals today.
- And SOMETHING ROTTEN! launches its National Tour in Boston this evening!
NEWS YOU MISSED YESTERDAY:
- We got a look (right) at photos and footage from JERSEY BOYS' final Broadway bows, footage of LA LA LAND's stars quizzed on their musical film know-how, a peek backstage at '75 YEARS OF STREISAND' in D.C., and a new featurette and poster for BEAUTY & THE BEAST!
- SUNSET BOULEVARD will be traveling across the UK this season.
- Lisa Kron and Daniel Zaitchik will receive 2017 Keban Prizes.
- PARAMOUR's stars are set for BROADWAY AT W this weekend...
- Constantine Maroulis and more will star in a reading of WEARING BLACK this month.
- And Broadway adaptations of BEETLEJUICE, NIGHT SHIFT and more are in the works!
BWW Exclusive: See inside JERSEY BOYS' 11 years on the Great White Way with our show flashback. The production won four 2006 Tony Awards including Best Musical - check out their performance from more than 10 years ago!
#GivingTuesday: THE GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT shines a light toward the future at stages across the country this Thursday, January 19.
Set Your DVR... for the cast of Broadway's A BRONX TALE, performing on NBC's TODAY!
What we're geeking out over: HAMILTON's Brandon Victor Dixon visiting the MLK Day Chess Tournament, "Chess in the Schools"!
What we're looking forward to watching: The National Theatre's ANGELS IN AMERICA, screening in cinemas this summer!
Social Butterfly: Check out Vanessa Williams's MLK Day throwback...
Me, #CorettaScottKing, and Lieutenant Col. Guion Bluford singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" - 1983. #MLK https://t.co/eWa9ZnRI61 pic.twitter.com/lDlzOcW1KG- Vanessa Williams (@VWOfficial) January 17, 2017
And a Happy Birthday shout-out to James Earl Jones, who turns 86 today!
James Earl Jones made his Broadway debut in 1957 and most recently starred on Broadway in THE GIN GAME and CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU. He won Tony Awards for THE GREAT WHITE HOPE and FENCES, and received Tony Award nominations for ON GOLDEN POND and THE BEST MAN. He received Drama Desk Awards for OTHELLO, LES BLANCS, HAMLET, THE CHERRY ORCHARD and FENCES, Obie Awards for CLANDESTINE ON THE MORNING LINE, THE APPLE, MOON ON A RAINBOW SHAWL, the LA Critics Circle Award for FENCES, and an Olivier nomination for CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF. Other theatre credits include DRIVING MISS DAISY (Broadway, London, Australia). He is an award-winning film and TV actor and recipient of three Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award and a Lifetime Achievement Oscar. He will soon appear in THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA at A.R.T.
