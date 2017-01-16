PARAMOUR Stars Will Be High-Flying Headliners at BROADWAY AT W This Weekend

This Sunday, January 22nd, Broadway at W kicks off the 2017 Season with the high-flying return of Broadway's Cirque du Soleil Paramour.

42 Seven Productions, W Times Square and IndieFork welcome Ruby Lewis, Ryan Vona and cast members of Paramour for the 10th installment of the hit Sunday night acoustic experience "Broadway at W," featuring Broadway's hottest shows and their talented casts in a raw, up-close, and acoustic environment in the exquisite Living Room of W Hotel.

Ruby Lewis currently stars as Indigo, the leading lady in the Cirque du Soleil production. Joining Ruby Lewis are Co-stars Ryan Vona (Once) starring as Joey, Bret Shuford (Amazing Grace) starring as Robbie, Sarah Meahl as Gina, Hannah Florence (Gigi) as Lili, Blakely Slaybaugh, and Kat Cunning (Les Liaison Dangereuses). Special guests for the evening will be Marcus Paul James (In the Heights, Rent) and the cast of Disney Royals. Guest host will be Colin Cunliffe (Pippin, Finding Neverland). Alex Ortega serves as guitarist/music director and Martin King on cajon/percussion.

Show starts at 7:30pm. Doors open at 7:00pm. Following the show at 9pm the After Party begins with live DJ until close. Reserved seating can be purchased online only at www.broadwayatthew.com. VIP Ticket/Bottle packages available. Standing room is FREE.

42 Seven Productions is comprised of Mekia Cox ("Secrets and Lies," "Chicago Med", Michael Jackson's "This is It"), Mike Evariste (Tony Award Winning "Book of Mormon", Tony Nominated "Disgraced", Tony Award Winning "South Pacific"), Tiffany Evariste ("Aladdin", "Motown the Musical", "Tony Award Winning "Memphis"), Victor Hawks (Tony Award Winning "Urinetown", Tony Award Winning "South Pacific", "Les Miserables"), Detra Hicks ("Once Familiar"), Vivian Nixon, Associate Artistic Director of Debbie AllenDance Academy, and Daniel J. Watts (Tony Award Winning "Hamilton"). This is the team behind the hit series BROADWAY AT W at W Times Square, which has featured the Broadway casts of "Hamilton", "Waitress", "Aladdin", "On Your Feet", "Jersey Boys", "Holiday Inn", "Something Rotten", "Motown", and "Kinky Boots". In Los Angeles they have produced the yearly hit BROADWAY MAINSTAGE SHOW at the Loft at W Hollywood, and the continuous BROADWAY UNPLUGGED series at W Hollywood. Beginning this month they will begin programming The Handy Liquor Bar on Broome Street, alongside the Live In The Living Room Series on Mondays at W Times Square. For more information, visit www.42sevenproductions.com.

