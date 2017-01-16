Broadway Adaptations of BEETLEJUICE, NIGHT SHIFT & More In the Works at Warner Bros

As BWW previously reported, director Alex Timbers is set to helm an upcoming muscial adaptation of the 1988 cult-classic, BEETLEJUICE, a project which is part of Warner Bros plan to adapt several of their classic films to the Broadway stage. The 1988 comedy/fantasy film is aiming for a 2018/2019 Broadway bow. Tony nominee Chris Fitzgerald (WAITRESS) will reportedly head up the cast.

In addition, Variety reports that the studio's theater slate also includes a musical adaptation of the 1982 comedy film NIGHT SHIFT, and a play adaptation of the 1975 crime drama DOG DAY AFTERNOON, written by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis.



Commented Mark Kaufman, executive vice president of Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, "We're treating the theater stuff almost like a slate of films."

Night Shift , directed by Ron Howard, followed a timid night shift morgue employee whose life is turned upside down by a free-spirited entrepreneur. It starred Howard's Happy Days co-star Henry Winkler along with Michael Keaton, in his first starring role, and Shelley Long.



Beetlejuice, conceived and directed by Tim Burton, with a screenplay by Larry Wilson and Warren Skaaren, centered on Lydia, a young girl who has recently moved into a new home with her parents. As the house's former inhabitants, a young couple, become ghosts attempting to haunt their former home, they summon a malevolent spirit named Beetlejuice from the Netherworld to scare THE FAMILY out of the house for good.

Dog Day Afternoon, directed by Sidney Lumet, and written by Frank Pierson, starred Al Pacino, John Cazale, Charles Durning, Chris Sarandon, Penelope Allen, James Broderick, Lance Henriksen and Carol Kane.

Image courtesy of Warner Bros

