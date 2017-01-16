Photo Flash: HAMILTON's Brandon Victor Dixon Visits Chess in the Schools MLK Day Chess Tournament

Today, January 16, Brandon Victor Dixon, currently starring as Aaron Burr in Hamilton on Broadway, celebrated Martin Luther King Day with hundreds of NYC public school children at the Chess in the Schools Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Chess Tournament at PS 11 in Chelsea. Dixon, who played chess as a student himself, addressed the kids at the tournament's awards presentation.

Through structured classroom, after-school, weekend, and summer programs, we use chess as an educational tool to promote learning and to help young people develop skills in critical thinking and problem solving. Chess in the Schools alumni will be analytic thinkers, motivated learners, and critical problem solvers; think before they move; take pride in their accomplishments; and be graceful winners AND losers. www.ChessInTheSchools.org.

Images courtesy of Chess in the Schools