Hamilton
Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Photo Flash: HAMILTON's Brandon Victor Dixon Visits Chess in the Schools MLK Day Chess Tournament

Jan. 16, 2017  

Today, January 16, Brandon Victor Dixon, currently starring as Aaron Burr in Hamilton on Broadway, celebrated Martin Luther King Day with hundreds of NYC public school children at the Chess in the Schools Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Chess Tournament at PS 11 in Chelsea. Dixon, who played chess as a student himself, addressed the kids at the tournament's awards presentation.

This year, Chess in the Schools celebrates three decades of empowering New York City's most underserved schools and students. Chess in the Schools is a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to improving academic performance and building self-esteem among inner-city public school children through chess. Since 1986, Chess in the Schools has taught, inspired, and empowered more than 500,000 students in low-income New York City public schools.

Through structured classroom, after-school, weekend, and summer programs, we use chess as an educational tool to promote learning and to help young people develop skills in critical thinking and problem solving. Chess in the Schools alumni will be analytic thinkers, motivated learners, and critical problem solvers; think before they move; take pride in their accomplishments; and be graceful winners AND losers. www.ChessInTheSchools.org.

Images courtesy of Chess in the Schools

Photo Flash: HAMILTON's Brandon Victor Dixon Visits Chess in the Schools MLK Day Chess Tournament
Brandon Victor Dixon at the chess board

Photo Flash: HAMILTON's Brandon Victor Dixon Visits Chess in the Schools MLK Day Chess Tournament
Brandon Victor Dixon at Chess in the Schools Tournament

Photo Flash: HAMILTON's Brandon Victor Dixon Visits Chess in the Schools MLK Day Chess Tournament
Brandon Victor Dixon with students

Photo Flash: HAMILTON's Brandon Victor Dixon Visits Chess in the Schools MLK Day Chess Tournament
Brandon Victor Dixon with students

Photo Flash: HAMILTON's Brandon Victor Dixon Visits Chess in the Schools MLK Day Chess Tournament
Brandon Victor Dixon

Photo Flash: HAMILTON's Brandon Victor Dixon Visits Chess in the Schools MLK Day Chess Tournament
Brandon Victor Dixon gives an interview to the school newspaper

Photo Flash: HAMILTON's Brandon Victor Dixon Visits Chess in the Schools MLK Day Chess Tournament
Brandon Victor Dixon

Photo Flash: HAMILTON's Brandon Victor Dixon Visits Chess in the Schools MLK Day Chess Tournament
Brandon Victor Dixon with students

Photo Flash: HAMILTON's Brandon Victor Dixon Visits Chess in the Schools MLK Day Chess Tournament
Brandon Victor Dixon, Debbie Eastburn, Shaun Smith

Photo Flash: HAMILTON's Brandon Victor Dixon Visits Chess in the Schools MLK Day Chess Tournament
Brandon Victor Dixon with students

Photo Flash: HAMILTON's Brandon Victor Dixon Visits Chess in the Schools MLK Day Chess Tournament
Brandon Victor Dixon

Photo Flash: HAMILTON's Brandon Victor Dixon Visits Chess in the Schools MLK Day Chess Tournament
Brandon Victor Dixon with students

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Breaking News: Adam Jacobs to Lead the North American Tour of Disney's ALADDIN
  • UPDATE: DREAMGIRLS, COLOR PURPLE Star Jennifer Holliday Not Confirmed for Trump Inauguration Concert
  • SWEAT, INDECENT and VIETGONE Among Finalists for 2017 Edward M. Kennedy Prize
  • Swing-Fueled Cast, Creative Team Complete for Broadway's BANDSTAND
  • Telly Leung Sets Return Date to IN TRANSIT
  • Hillary & Bill Clinton Met with Thunderous Applause at THE HUMANS Final Matinee Performance