VIDEO: 'Proud to Be a Jersey Boy!' Frankie Valli and Cast of JERSEY BOYS at Closing Curtain Call

Last night, the curtain came down on Broadway's Tony, Grammy & Olivier Award-Winning Best Musical Jersey Boys. The show ended its record-breaking, 11-year run after 4,642 performances at the August Wilson Theatre. During the closing curtain call, Four Seasons' frontman Frankie Valli thanked the cast and crew, commenting that the historic run was "really the icing on the cake." He went on to proclaim that he was "proud to be a Jersey Boy!" Below, watch Valli's speech along with the final curtain call!

Jersey Boys opened on Broadway on November 6, 2005 at the August Wilson Theatre. It is now the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as Miss Saigon, 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Producers. It's also one of only five currently running shows to play over 10 years on Broadway. Jersey Boys has set the box office record 30 times and has gone on to become the longest running tenant in the August Wilson Theatre's (formerly the Virginia Theatre) almost 100 year history. It is also the longest running tenant in any of the five theaters owned by the Jujamcyn Theaters organization. Jersey Boys has grossed more $2 billion worldwide and has been seen by over 24 million people.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

Oh, what a night! Celebrating 11 years of @JerseyBoysInfo on #Broadway at the closing curtain call... pic.twitter.com/tOKIjmtfZQ — Jordan Roth (@Jordan_Roth) January 16, 2017 "Proud to be a Jersey Boy!" @FrankieValli celebrating the @JerseyBoysInfo family at the closing curtain call... pic.twitter.com/Un0Y4euI1a — Jordan Roth (@Jordan_Roth) January 16, 2017



