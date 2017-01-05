Tickets on Sale Today for NYC & Company's NYC Broadway Week, with Deals on 'GREAT COMET' and More

NYC & Company, New York City's official destination marketing organization, today announced that tickets are on sale for NYC Broadway Week and the first-ever NYC Attractions Week, both of which offer a two-for-one ticket deal. New Yorkers and visitors who take advantage of these programs will receive discounts when seeing a live Broadway performance or visiting a classic NYC attraction, January 17 through February 5.

Launched in January 2011, the biannual NYC Broadway Week promotion returns this winter with 19 participating Broadway shows. Featured among those are the buzzworthy new musicals A Bronx Tale and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, and iconic shows such as The Lion King and Wicked.

Tickets will go on sale after 10:30 a.m. today at nycgo.com/broadwayweek. Since its inception, NYC Broadway Week has sold 944,615 tickets and has generated $63.7 million in revenue.

The first-ever NYC Attractions Week will offer New Yorkers and visitors discounted admission to popular tours, culture and performing arts at 74 participants across all five boroughs, including Gray Line CitySightseeing New York Bus Tours, Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises, New York Water Taxi, On Location Tours, Madame Tussauds New York, Brooklyn Museum, Museum of Modern Art, One World Observatory, Bronx Zoo, Museum of the Moving Image, and Staten Island Museum. For a full list of participants and tickets, visit nycgo.com/attractionsweek.

"We are pleased to offer the all-new NYC Attractions Week, during which visitors and New Yorkers can enjoy more of the City's iconic experiences and destinations for less," said FrEd Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company. "To pair the timing with our popular NYC Broadway Week program is exciting, and we encourage visitors to make the most of these two distinct 2-for-1 offerings by enjoying a museum, tour or attraction during the day and a live theater experience on Broadway by night."

"One of the greatest destinations in New York City is Broadway, and with the current variety of musicals and plays available, Broadway is not a destination to miss this winter," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League. "Whether for existing Broadway fans or for first-time theatregoers, NYC Broadway Week is a great way for New Yorkers and visitors to access the world-class experience of Broadway at an affordable cost."

Shows participating in NYC Broadway Week Winter 2017:*

· A Bronx Tale

· Aladdin

· August Wilson's Jitney

· Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

· Cats

· Chicago The Musical

· Cirque du Soleil Paramour

· Dear Evan Hansen**

· The Front Page

· In Transit

· Kinky Boots

· The Lion King

· Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

· Oh, Hello**

· On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan

· The Phantom of the Opera

· School of Rock

· Waitress

· Wicked

*Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.

**Extremely limited performances/tickets available.

Consumers can enter the Official NYC Broadway Week Sweepstakes, powered by Audience Rewards, for a chance to win dinner at Toloache and tickets to a Broadway show of their choice for the winner and five friends.

NYC Broadway Week and NYC Attractions Week are two of the featured promotions within NYC & Company's new Nonstop NYC winter campaign, highlighting the best winter value ever in New York City. For more information on these programs, as well as how to find the best hotel rates of the year, visit nycgo.com/nonstop.

NYC Broadway Week is produced by NYC & Company in partnership with American Express, Amtrak, Audience Rewards, The Broadway League, Telecharge and Ticketmaster.

NYC Broadway Week and NYC Attractions Week will be promoted through exclusive content on nycgo.com, out-of-home media in the five boroughs, print and digital advertising, commercials running in NYC taxicabs and through social media posts using #NYCBroadwayWeek and #NYCAttractionsWeek.

NYC & Company is the official destination marketing organization for the City of New York, dedicated to maximizing travel and tourism opportunities throughout the five boroughs, building economic prosperity and spreading the positive image of New York City worldwide. For all there is to do and see in New York City, visit nycgo.com.

