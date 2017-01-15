Oh What a Run! Flashback Through JERSEY BOYS' 11 Years on Broadway

The producers of the Tony, Grammy & Olivier Award-Winning Best Musical Jersey Boys recently announced that the Broadway production will end its record-breaking, 11-year run today, January 15, 2017 after 4,642 performances at the August Wilson Theatre (245 W 52nd St, NYC).

Jersey Boys opened on Broadway on November 6, 2005 at the August Wilson Theatre. It is now the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as Miss Saigon, 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Producers. It's also one of only five currently running shows to play over 10 years on Broadway. Jersey Boys has set the box office record 30 times and has gone on to become the longest running tenant in the August Wilson Theatre's (formerly the Virginia Theatre) almost 100 year history. It is also the longest running tenant in any of the five theaters owned by the Jujamcyn Theaters organization. Jersey Boys has grossed more $2 billion worldwide and has been seen by over 24 million people.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

To celebrate it's record breaking run, let's take a look back at Jersey Boys past 11 years on the great white way!

On Thursday, September 8th, 2005, BroadwayWorld got to see the first ever sneak peak of the musical JERSEY BOYS. Check out shots of the original Four Seasons, Christian Hoff (Tommy DeVito), Daniel Reichard(Bob Gaudio), J. Robert Spencer (Nick Massi) and John Lloyd Young (Frankie Valli), below!

Jersey Boys, the new Broadway musical based on the life story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons: Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi opened on Sunday night November 6, 2005, and BroadwayWorld was there at the opening night party. Check out some pics of the cast, below!

Jersey Boys wound up winning four 2006 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Watch their performance from over 10 years ago, below!

Jersey Boys celebrated its 1-millionth customer on Tuesday, October 2nd, 2007. The lucky audience member, Robin Becker from New Jersey, was brought on-stage after curtain call and presented with a Jersey Boys poster, tote-bag and applauded by the Entire company. Check out the photos, below!

In November of 2010, JERSEY BOYS officially ran for five years on Broadway. To celebrate, the production released a new tribute commercial featuring Ice T and the late Joan Rivers. Check it out, below!

On June 20, 2014, Clint Eastwood's big screen version of the Tony Award-winning musical Jersey Boys made it's way to the big screen. Check out the original trailer for the film, below!

The Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical Jersey Boys officially celebrated 10 record-breaking years on Broadway on November 6th, 2015 at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City, and oh, what a celebration it was. Check out photos and a video from the special curtain call and after party below!

On September 6th, 2016, it was announced that JERSEY BOYS would end its record-breaking, 11-year run on Sunday, January 15, 2017 after 4,642 performances at the August Wilson Theatre (245 W 52nd St, NYC). Closing out the production, "Dancing with the Stars" superstar Mark Ballas was set to be the final actor to take on the iconic role of "Frankie Valli" as he made his Broadway debut in October.

Ballas took to Facebook to share a video of himself and his co-stars warming up with an acoustic version of the famous Four Seasons tune, "Sherry." Check out the video below!

