VIDEO: LA LA LAND's Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Quizzed on Musical Film Knowledge!

Recently, Golden Globe Award winners Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone visited London's Magic Radio to promote their hit movie musical, LA LA LAND. During the appearance, the duo was quizzed on their knowledge of iconic musical films. How did they do? Well considering Gosling thought that lyrics from THE SOUND OF MUSIC were from MARY POPPINS, you may be able to figure it out! Check out the video below.

Written and directed by Academy Award nominee Damien Chazelle, the film stars Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, John Legend, Rosemarie Dewitt, Finn Wittrock, Callie Hernandez, Sonoya Mizuno, Jessica Rothe, Tom Everett Scott and Josh Pence. La La Land was the recipient of the People's Choice Award at the 2016 Toronto Film Festival.



LA LA LAND tells the story of Mia [Emma Stone], an aspiring actress, and Sebastian [Ryan Gosling], a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.

