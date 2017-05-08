Breaking News: HELLO, DOLLY! & COME FROM AWAY Top Outer Critics Circle Winners; Full List!
Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers and commentators for media covering New York theatre announced today its award winners for the 2016-17 season in 27 categories.
Broadway's Danny Burstein, Katie Finneran and Christopher Fitzgerald will serve as gala award presenters at the upcoming 67th Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards ceremony on May 25th (3PM) at the legendary Sardi's Restaurant.
Celebrating its 67th season of bestowing awards of excellence in the field of theatre, the Outer Critics Circle, is an association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, web sites, radio and television stations, and theatre publications in America and abroad.
(Winners names are in bold preceded by an asterisk. *)
OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY PLAY
A Doll's House, Part 2
Indecent
*Oslo
Sweat
OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY MUSICAL
Anastasia
A Bronx Tale
*Come From Away
Groundhog Day
Holiday Inn
OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY PLAY
*If I Forget
Incognito
A Life
Linda
Love, Love, Love
OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL
*The Band's Visit
Hadestown
Himself and Nora
Kid Victory
Spamilton
OUTSTANDING BOOK OF A MUSICAL
(Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Terrence McNally Anastasia
Itamar Moses The Band's Visit
Chazz Palminteri A Bronx Tale
Danny Rubin Groundhog Day
*Irene Sankoff & David Hein Come From Away
OUTSTANDING NEW SCORE
(Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Stephen Flaherty & Lynn Ahrens Anastasia
Alan Menken & Glenn Slater A Bronx Tale
Tim Minchin Groundhog Day
Irene Sankoff & David Hein Come From Away
*David Yazbek The Band's Visit
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY
(Broadway or Off-Broadway)
The Front Page
*Jitney
The Little Foxes
Othello
The Price
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL
(Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Finian's Rainbow
*Hello, Dolly!
Miss Saigon
Sunset Boulevard
Sweeney Todd
OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A PLAY
Lila Neugebauer The Wolves
Jack O'Brien The Front Page
Daniel Sullivan The Little Foxes
*Rebecca Taichman Indecent
Kate Whoriskey Sweat
OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL
*Christopher Ashley Come From Away
David Cromer The Band's Visit
Darko Tresnjak Anastasia
Matthew Warchus Groundhog Day
Jerry Zaks Hello, Dolly!
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHER
Andy Blankenbuehler Bandstand
*Warren Carlyle Hello, Dolly!
Savion Glover Shuffle Along
Kelly Devine Come From Away
Denis Jones Holiday Inn
OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN
(Play or Musical)
Alexander Dodge Anastasia
Nigel Hook The Play That Goes Wrong
*Mimi Lien Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Scott Pask The Little Foxes
Douglas W. Schmidt The Front Page
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN
(Play or Musical)
Linda Cho Anastasia
Susan Hilferty Present Laughter
Santo Loquasto Hello, Dolly!
Ann Roth Shuffle Along
*Catherine Zuber War Paint
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN
(Play or Musical)
Christopher Akerlind Indecent
Donald Holder Anastasia
Natasha Katz Hello, Dolly!
*Bradley King Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Kenneth Posner War Paint
OUTSTANDING PROJECTION DESIGN
(Play or Musical)
Duncan McLean Privacy
Jared Mezzocchi Vietgone
Benjamin Pearcy for 59 Productions Oslo
*Aaron Rhyne Anastasia
Tal Yarden Indecent
OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN
(Play or Musical)
Gareth Fry & Pete Malkin The Encounter
*Gareth Owen Come From Away
Nicholas Pope Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Matt Stine Sweeney Todd
Nevin Steinberg Bandstand
OUTSTANDING ORCHESTRATIONS
Doug Besterman Anastasia
Larry Blank Holiday Inn
Bill Elliott & Greg Anthony Rassen Bandstand
*Larry Hochman Hello, Dolly!
Jamshied Sharifi The Band's Visit
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Daniel Craig Othello
Michael Emerson Wakey, Wakey
*Kevin Kline Present Laughter
David Oyelowo Othello
David Hyde Pierce A Life
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Janie Dee Linda
Sally Field The Glass Menagerie
Allison Janney Six Degrees of Separation
*Laura Linney The Little Foxes
Laurie Metcalf A Doll's House, Part 2
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Christian Borle Falsettos
Nick Cordero A Bronx Tale
*Andy Karl Groundhog Day
David Hyde Pierce Hello, Dolly!
Tony Shalhoub The Band's Visit
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Christy Altomare Anastasia
Christine Ebersole War Paint
Katrina Lenk The Band's Visit
Patti LuPone War Paint
*Bette Midler Hello, Dolly!
OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY
Michael Aronov Oslo
*Danny DeVito The Price
Nathan Lane The Front Page
Richard Thomas The Little Foxes
Richard Topol Indecent
OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Johanna Day Sweat
Jayne Houdyshell A Doll's House, Part 2
Katrina Lenk Indecent
Nana Mensah Man From Nebraska
*Cynthia Nixon The Little Foxes
OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
John Bolton Anastasia
Jeffry Denman Kid Victory
*Gavin Creel Hello, Dolly!
Shuler Hensley Sweet Charity
Andrew Rannells Falsettos
OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Kate Baldwin Hello, Dolly!
Stephanie J. Block Falsettos
*Jenn Colella Come From Away
Caroline O'Connor Anastasia
Mary Beth Peil Anastasia
OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE
Ed Dixon Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose
Marin Ireland On the Exhale
Sarah Jones Sell / Buy / Date
Judith Light All the Ways to Say I Love You
*Simon McBurney The Encounter
JOHN GASSNER AWARD
(Presented for an American play, preferably by a new playwright)
Jaclyn Backhaus Men on Boats
Sarah DeLappe The Wolves
Paola Lázaro Tell Hector I Miss Him
Qui Nguyen Vietgone
*Bess Wohl Small Mouth Sounds
***Please Note: The Off-Broadway productions of "Dear Evan Hansen," "InTransit," "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812" and "Significant Other" were evaluated, nominated and/or received awards from Outer Critics Circle in previous seasons and therefore were not considered for this year. In the case of the Broadway musical "Sunset Boulevard," Glenn Close won the Outstanding Actress Award in a Musical for her original performance. Any new elements for these current productions were assessed for this year's awards. In addition, due to OCC's nomination deadline last season, the producers of the Broadway musical "Shuffle Along," asked to be included with this year's entries.
2016-17 Outer Critics Circle Executive / Nominating Committee
Simon Saltzman (President)
Mario Fratti (Vice-President) Stanley L. Cohen (Treasurer)
Patrick Hoffman (Corresponding Secretary) Joseph Cervelli (Recording Secretary)
Glenn Loney (Historian & Member-at-Large)
And Aubrey Reuben, David Gordon & Harry Haun (Members-at-Large)