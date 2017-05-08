Breaking News: HELLO, DOLLY! & COME FROM AWAY Top Outer Critics Circle Winners; Full List!

Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers and commentators for media covering New York theatre announced today its award winners for the 2016-17 season in 27 categories.

Broadway's Danny Burstein, Katie Finneran and Christopher Fitzgerald will serve as gala award presenters at the upcoming 67th Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards ceremony on May 25th (3PM) at the legendary Sardi's Restaurant.

Celebrating its 67th season of bestowing awards of excellence in the field of theatre, the Outer Critics Circle, is an association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, web sites, radio and television stations, and theatre publications in America and abroad.

(Winners names are in bold preceded by an asterisk. *)

OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY PLAY

A Doll's House, Part 2

Indecent

*Oslo

Sweat



OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY MUSICAL

Anastasia

A Bronx Tale

*Come From Away

Groundhog Day

Holiday Inn

OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY PLAY

*If I Forget

Incognito

A Life

Linda

Love, Love, Love



OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL

*The Band's Visit

Hadestown

Himself and Nora

Kid Victory

Spamilton



OUTSTANDING BOOK OF A MUSICAL

(Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Terrence McNally Anastasia

Itamar Moses The Band's Visit

Chazz Palminteri A Bronx Tale

Danny Rubin Groundhog Day

*Irene Sankoff & David Hein Come From Away



OUTSTANDING NEW SCORE

(Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Stephen Flaherty & Lynn Ahrens Anastasia

Alan Menken & Glenn Slater A Bronx Tale

Tim Minchin Groundhog Day

Irene Sankoff & David Hein Come From Away

*David Yazbek The Band's Visit



OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY

(Broadway or Off-Broadway)

The Front Page

*Jitney

The Little Foxes

Othello

The Price





OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

(Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Finian's Rainbow

*Hello, Dolly!

Miss Saigon

Sunset Boulevard

Sweeney Todd



OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A PLAY

Lila Neugebauer The Wolves

Jack O'Brien The Front Page

Daniel Sullivan The Little Foxes

*Rebecca Taichman Indecent

Kate Whoriskey Sweat



OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL

*Christopher Ashley Come From Away

David Cromer The Band's Visit

Darko Tresnjak Anastasia

Matthew Warchus Groundhog Day

Jerry Zaks Hello, Dolly!



OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHER

Andy Blankenbuehler Bandstand

*Warren Carlyle Hello, Dolly!

Savion Glover Shuffle Along

Kelly Devine Come From Away

Denis Jones Holiday Inn



OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

(Play or Musical)

Alexander Dodge Anastasia

Nigel Hook The Play That Goes Wrong

*Mimi Lien Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Scott Pask The Little Foxes

Douglas W. Schmidt The Front Page



OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

(Play or Musical)

Linda Cho Anastasia

Susan Hilferty Present Laughter

Santo Loquasto Hello, Dolly!

Ann Roth Shuffle Along

*Catherine Zuber War Paint



OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN

(Play or Musical)

Christopher Akerlind Indecent

Donald Holder Anastasia

Natasha Katz Hello, Dolly!

*Bradley King Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Kenneth Posner War Paint



OUTSTANDING PROJECTION DESIGN

(Play or Musical)

Duncan McLean Privacy

Jared Mezzocchi Vietgone

Benjamin Pearcy for 59 Productions Oslo

*Aaron Rhyne Anastasia

Tal Yarden Indecent



OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN

(Play or Musical)

Gareth Fry & Pete Malkin The Encounter

*Gareth Owen Come From Away

Nicholas Pope Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Matt Stine Sweeney Todd

Nevin Steinberg Bandstand



OUTSTANDING ORCHESTRATIONS

Doug Besterman Anastasia

Larry Blank Holiday Inn

Bill Elliott & Greg Anthony Rassen Bandstand

*Larry Hochman Hello, Dolly!

Jamshied Sharifi The Band's Visit



OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Daniel Craig Othello

Michael Emerson Wakey, Wakey

*Kevin Kline Present Laughter

David Oyelowo Othello

David Hyde Pierce A Life



OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Janie Dee Linda

Sally Field The Glass Menagerie

Allison Janney Six Degrees of Separation

*Laura Linney The Little Foxes

Laurie Metcalf A Doll's House, Part 2



OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Christian Borle Falsettos

Nick Cordero A Bronx Tale

*Andy Karl Groundhog Day

David Hyde Pierce Hello, Dolly!

Tony Shalhoub The Band's Visit



OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Christy Altomare Anastasia

Christine Ebersole War Paint

Katrina Lenk The Band's Visit

Patti LuPone War Paint

*Bette Midler Hello, Dolly!





OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

Michael Aronov Oslo

*Danny DeVito The Price

Nathan Lane The Front Page

Richard Thomas The Little Foxes

Richard Topol Indecent



OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Johanna Day Sweat

Jayne Houdyshell A Doll's House, Part 2

Katrina Lenk Indecent

Nana Mensah Man From Nebraska

*Cynthia Nixon The Little Foxes



OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

John Bolton Anastasia

Jeffry Denman Kid Victory

*Gavin Creel Hello, Dolly!

Shuler Hensley Sweet Charity

Andrew Rannells Falsettos



OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kate Baldwin Hello, Dolly!

Stephanie J. Block Falsettos

*Jenn Colella Come From Away

Caroline O'Connor Anastasia

Mary Beth Peil Anastasia



OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE

Ed Dixon Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose

Marin Ireland On the Exhale

Sarah Jones Sell / Buy / Date

Judith Light All the Ways to Say I Love You

*Simon McBurney The Encounter



JOHN GASSNER AWARD

(Presented for an American play, preferably by a new playwright)

Jaclyn Backhaus Men on Boats

Sarah DeLappe The Wolves

Paola Lázaro Tell Hector I Miss Him

Qui Nguyen Vietgone

*Bess Wohl Small Mouth Sounds

***Please Note: The Off-Broadway productions of "Dear Evan Hansen," "InTransit," "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812" and "Significant Other" were evaluated, nominated and/or received awards from Outer Critics Circle in previous seasons and therefore were not considered for this year. In the case of the Broadway musical "Sunset Boulevard," Glenn Close won the Outstanding Actress Award in a Musical for her original performance. Any new elements for these current productions were assessed for this year's awards. In addition, due to OCC's nomination deadline last season, the producers of the Broadway musical "Shuffle Along," asked to be included with this year's entries.

2016-17 Outer Critics Circle Executive / Nominating Committee

Simon Saltzman (President)

Mario Fratti (Vice-President) Stanley L. Cohen (Treasurer)

Patrick Hoffman (Corresponding Secretary) Joseph Cervelli (Recording Secretary)

Glenn Loney (Historian & Member-at-Large)

And Aubrey Reuben, David Gordon & Harry Haun (Members-at-Large)

