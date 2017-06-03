BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE
Backstage with Richard Ridge: Tony Nominee Mary Beth Peil on Living the Dowager Dream in ANASTASIA

Jun. 3, 2017  

Beloved stage and screen star Mary Beth Peil has picked up her second Tony nomination for her work in as the Dowager Empress in Anastasia. This time around she feels deserving of the honor, and she tells Richard Ridge why in the full interview below!

Mary Beth Peil's Broadway credits include: Les Liaisons Dangereuses; The Visit; Follies; Women on the Verge...; Sunday in the Park...; Nine; The King and I (Tony nomination). Off-Broadway: many productions with Atlantic Theater (ensemble member and Obie winner); Cheever Evening, Later Life (Playwrights Horizon); First Ladies Suite (Transport Group); Sylvia (MTC); Hedda Gabler (NYTW). Regional: Hartford Stage, La Jolla Playhouse, Arena Stage, About Face, Long Wharf, Yale Rep, Kennedy Center. TV: "The Good Wife" (Jackie); "Dawson's Creek" (Grams); "Law & Order: SVU"; "The Fringe." Film: The Contest, Mirrors, Plagues of Our Fathers, The Reagans, Stepford Wives II, Odd Couple II

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

