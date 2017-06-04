Backstage with Richard Ridge: FALSETTOS Star Brandon Uranowitz Gets His Second Shot at Tonys Glory!

Two-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz's life in the theatre had humble origins... in the basement of his childhood home. The Falsettos star is one of four actors in his cast (along with Christian Borle, Andrew Rannells and Stephanie J. Block) to earn a nod this season and he couldn't be happier for the recognition. Watch as he chats about his journey from a life of homemade fog machines to a career on Broadway in the full interview below!

Uranowitz's Broadway credits include: An American in Paris (Tony nomination), Baby It's You! Off-Broadway: Twelfth Night (Falstaff nom.). National tour: Rent (dir. Michael Greif). Regional: Torch Song Trilogy (dir. Michael Kahn; Helen Hayes nom.); Brighton Beach Memoirs, Broadway Bound (The Old Globe). Film: Stage Fright (Magnolia Pictures). TV: "Inside Amy Schumer," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Soul Man." Education: BFA, NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

