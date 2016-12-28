BWW Vault: Carrie Fisher On Connecting with Broadway Audiences

Yesterday BroadwayWorld was saddened to report that Carrie Fisher, best known as Star Wars' Princess Leia Organa, has died after suffering a heart attack. She was 60. Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement on behalf of Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd which reads: "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

Fisher had been actively at work on a sequel to her one-woman Broadway show, Wishful Drinking. It was to be titled Wishful Drinking STRIKES BACK: FROM STAR WARS TO, UH STAR WARS! and had been commission by the Geffen Playhouse, the theatrical institution that commissioned her initial work. The production was also set to be directed by Wishful Drinking director, Josh Ravetch.

We wanted to look back on our fond memories of Fisher, including this interview with our very own Richard Ridge - where she talks about connecting with audiences while doing her one-woman show. "Talking to people" was her favorite part of doing the show, she said.

Fisher was a beloved cultural icon. In addition to Wishful Drinking, she appeared on Broadway in the role of Agnes in 1982's AGNES OF GOD. Other Broadway credits include 1980's CENSORED SCENES FROM KING KONG, and 1973's musical comedy IRENE.

Check out the video below...

