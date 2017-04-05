THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
Click Here for More Articles on THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

BWW TV: When Wrong Went Right- Inside Opening Night of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!

Apr. 5, 2017  

What happens when wrong goes right? Broadway found out last night at the Lyceum Theatre as THE PLAY THE WENT WRONG celebrated opening night. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the festivities and the company partied hard at Guastavino's after the curtain went down!

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

BWW TV: When Wrong Went Right- Inside Opening Night of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!
Click Here to Play!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author TV - Opening Night Special

  • BWW TV: The Time Is Still Right! Go Inside Opening Night of AMELIE
  • BWW TV: When Wrong Went Right- Inside Opening Night of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!
  • BWW TV: The SWEAT Ensemble Raises a Glass to Opening Night on Broadway!
  • BWW TV: This Was the Hour- Catch Up with the Cast of MISS SAIGON on Opening Night!
  • BWW TV: THE PRICE Brings Arthur Miller Back to Broadway- Go Inside Opening Night!
  • BWW TV: Newfoundland Meets Broadway on Opening Night of COME FROM AWAY!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com