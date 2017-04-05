BWW TV: When Wrong Went Right- Inside Opening Night of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!

What happens when wrong goes right? Broadway found out last night at the Lyceum Theatre as THE PLAY THE WENT WRONG celebrated opening night. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the festivities and the company partied hard at Guastavino's after the curtain went down!

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

