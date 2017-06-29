BWW TV: Watch Highlights from THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS in the West End!

The new West End musical The Wind in the Willows features Rufus Hound as the amazing MR Toad, Simon Lipkin as Ratty, Craig Mather as Mole, Neil McDermott as Chief Weasel, with Denise Welch as Mrs Otter and Gary Wilmot as Badger. The show is currently previewing at the London Palladium with opening night on Thursday 29 June. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

The full company includes Chris Aukett, RosAnna Bates, Joel Baylis, Jenna Boyd, Abigail Brodie, Jorell Coiffic-Kamall, Nicole Deon, Emilie Du Leslay, Joshua Gannon, James Gant, Evan James, Michael Larcombe, Bethany Linsdell, Ryan Pidgen, Adam Vaughan, Georgie Westall and Natalie Woods.

Based on Kenneth Grahame's treasured novel which has captivated generations of readers for over a century, The Wind in the Willows has been adapted for the stage with a book by Academy Award-winning screenwriter and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and Olivier Award-winning composer and lyricist duo George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

This riotous comedy follows the impulsive MR Toad whose insatiable need for speed lands him in serious trouble. With his beloved home under threat from the notorious Chief Weasel and his gang of sinister Wild Wooders, Toad must attempt a daring escape leading to a series of misadventures and a heroic battle to recapture Toad Hall.

