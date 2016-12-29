BWW TV: The Year that Was- Relive the Musicals of 2016!

It has been an epic year for Broadway, with a whopping 16 musicals having opened in 2016. Before we get wrapped up in the theatre season ahead, BroadwayWorld wants to stop and salute the shows that made this year great. Check out our 2016 wrap up below!

The musicals of 2016 included: Disaster!, She Loves Me, Bright Star, American Psycho, Waitress, Tuck Everlasting, Shuffle Along, Or The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed, Paramour, Motown, Cats, Holiday Inn, Falsettos, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, A Bronx Tale, Dear Evan Hansen, and In Transit.

