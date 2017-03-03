SIGNIFICANT OTHER
Click Here for More Articles on SIGNIFICANT OTHER

BWW TV: Meet Jordan Berman with Highlights from SIGNIFICANT OTHER on Broadway!

Mar. 3, 2017  

Meet Jordan Berman. He's single. And he has a date with a co-worker to see a documentary about the Franco-Prussian war. At least, he thinks it's a date. Significant Other follows Jordan and his three closest friends as they navigate love, friendship and New York in the twenty-something years.

The Broadway debut of author Joshua Harmon is complemented by the Broadway debut of rising young director Trip Cullman, who guided the play to its successful off-Broadway engagement. Reprising their roles, following the sold out run at the Roundabout Theater Company, are Gideon Glick (currently starring in LCT's, The Harvest), Oscar and Tony nominee Barbara Barrie, John Behlmann, Sas Goldberg, Lindsay Mendez and Luke Smith. New to the company for the Broadway run is Rebecca Naomi Jones.

BroadwayWorld brings you highlights of the cast in action below!

BWW TV: Meet Jordan Berman with Highlights from SIGNIFICANT OTHER on Broadway!
Click Here to Play!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV

  • BWW TV: Meet Jordan Berman with Highlights from SIGNIFICANT OTHER on Broadway!
  • BWW TV: Laura Linney & Cynthia Nixon Get Ready for Their Broadway Role-Swap in THE LITTLE FOXES
  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights from Penelope Skinner 's LINDA at MTC
  • BWW TV: Break the Cycle with New GROUNDHOG DAY TV Spot!
  • BWW TV: The Boys Are Back in New TV Spot for BANDSTAND; Previews Begin March 31!
  • BWW TV: Audience Members from Around the World React to BAT OUT OF HELL in Manchester

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com