BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Puts the Spotlight on Whole Artist Management

The Broadway community is nothing if not a family. I was honored recently to welcome my family, my #WAMFAM to Broadway Sessions. WAM= Whole Artist Management. Spearheaded by Rich Martino and Mike Cruz, WAM boasts a talented and diverse roster which brought us performers from Kinky Boots, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Bridges of Madison County, Bullets Over Broadway, Great Comet, Avenue Q, A Christmas Story, Wicked, Rock of Ages, Three Penny Opera, The Color Purple and more. And they sure did put the WAM in WAM BAM THANK YOU, um, BROADWAY.

Join us at Broadway Sessions this week as we celebrate Black History Month with an All Star roster of Broadway veterans celebrating the rich African American legacy on The Great White Way.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

