BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Celebrates Black History Month!

We all know that February is Black History Month, but did we all take a moment to reflect and celebrate? Well we did just that, Broadway-style, at Sessions on February 23rd. Not only did we invite a starry roster of Broadway's best and brightest to share music representing the influence, importance and impact of African American legacy on Broadway, but we also paid homage to some Broadway trailblazers like Diahann Carroll, Ben Vereen, "Stokes" and more. We even challenged our audience to "name that African American Tony winner," which of course gave us the opportunity to bask in the glorious voices of Melba Moore, Hinton Battle, Heather Headley, Ted Ross, Jennifer Holiday and many more. Check out these amazing performances by Aisha de Haas, Kenita Miller, Daisy Hobbs, Imari Hardon, Zurin Villanueva, Ta'Rea Campbell, Marcus Paul James, Nora Schell, T. Oliver Reid, Charity Angel Dawson and more!



Join us this week as we celebrate the returning king of Broadway, Andrew Lloyd Webber (ahem, four shows on running simultaneously on The Great White Way) with an all-star roster singing their favorite ALW tunes!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

