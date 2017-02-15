BWW TV: Back to the Banner- Jeremy Jordan Can't Wait to Revisit the NEWSIES Role That Started It All

Audiences have a final chance to "Seize the Day!" - tickets are now available for "Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!," playing in U.S. movie theaters for three days only on Thursday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday February 18 at 12:55 p.m. and Wednesday, February 22 at 7:00 p.m. (all local times). Captured live at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre earlier this year, the event reunites original cast members Jeremy Jordan, Kara Lindsay, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and Ben Fankhauser.

Tickets for "Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!" can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

Below, watch as Jordan takes a break from filming to explain why he couldn't turn down the chance to revisit the role that launched his career.

