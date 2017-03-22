BANDSTAND
Click Here for More Articles on BANDSTAND

BWW TV: Andy Blankenbuehler and Laura Osnes Give BANDSTAND Sneak Peek!

Mar. 22, 2017  

In just days, the brand new musical Bandstand, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton), will begin performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, prior to an official opening night on Wednesday, April 26.

Set in the smoke filled, swing fueled night clubs of 1945, Bandstand brings the against-all-odds story of singer/songwriter Donny Novitski (Corey Cott) and his band of mismatched fellow WWII veterans to the stage. When a national radio contest to find America's next big swing band offers a chance at instant fame and Hollywood fortune, Donny must whip his wise-cracking gang of jazzers ( Joe Carroll, Brandon James Ellis, James Nathan Hopkins, Geoff Packard, Joey Pero) into fighting shape. Teaming up with the beautiful young war widow Julia (Laura Osnes) as their singer, they struggle to confront the lingering effects and secrets of the battlefield that threaten to tear them apart.

Get a glimpse into the story of Bandstand with director and choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler and lead actress Laura Osnes!

BWW TV: Andy Blankenbuehler and Laura Osnes Give BANDSTAND Sneak Peek!
Click Here to Play!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV

  • BWW TV: Andrew Lloyd Webber's Four Broadway Casts Unite for a Special Birthday Message!
  • BWW TV: Take a Trip Back in Time with Highlights from Encores! THE NEW YORKERS
  • BWW TV: See Marisa Tomei, Lena Hall and More in Highlights from LCT's HOW TO TRANSCEND A HAPPY MARRIAGE
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Recap PARAMOUR's Rise to Fame!
  • BWW TV: Meet MOTOWN THE MUSICAL's Young Michaels
  • BWW TV: Watch the Melodrama Unfold in Highlights from DESTINY OF DESIRE at the Goodman

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com