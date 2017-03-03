BWW Morning Brief March 3rd, 2017 - SWEAT, NEWSIES and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - March 02, 2017

Producer Jeffrey Seller has announced Tony Award nominee Daniel Breaker will join the Chicago company of Hamilton as Aaron Burr. He will begin performances on Tuesday, April 11 at The PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago.. (more...)

2) Iain Armitage to Play 'Young Sheldon Cooper' on CBS's BIG BANG THEORY Spinoff

by Caryn Robbins - March 02, 2017

Everyone's favorite Broadway critic, Iain Armitage will portray the childhood version of Sheldon Cooper in CBS's upcoming BIG BANG THEORY spin off series titled SHELDON. The show will follow Sheldon as a youth growing up in Texas.. (more...)

3) Taylor Quick, Loretta Ables Sayre to Lead Goodspeed's THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE; Cast Announced!

by BWW News Desk - March 02, 2017

Goodspeed Musicals kicks off its 2017 season at The Goodspeed with the Broadway hit Thoroughly Modern Millie. You'll get a kick out of this dance-filled musical comedy running April 21 - July 2 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Check Out 'Empowered Belle' Featurette from Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

by TV News Desk - March 02, 2017

Below, take a look at the new "Empowered Belle" featurette from Disney's upcoming BEAUTY AND THE BEAST which opens in theaters nationwide March 17, 2017.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Patrick Stewart & Stephen Colbert Star in 'Waiting For Godot's Obamacare's Replacement'

by TV News Desk - March 02, 2017

On last night's LATE SHOW, world-renowned Shakespearean actor, Sir Patrick Stewart and Stephen Colbert spoofed Samuel Beckett's WAITING FOR GODOT with the never-before-seen masterpiece - 'Waiting For Godot's Obamacare's Replacement.'. (more...)

This Weekend's Call Sheet:

- Chrissy Metz, star of THIS IS US, takes part in a benefit reading of FAT PIG for MCC Theater!

- The cast and creative team from Broadway's COME FROM AWAY preview the show at the Guggenheim this Sunday...

- Lynn Nottage's SWEAT begins previews on Broadway this weekend.

- And NEWSIES seizes the day with an encore screening across the country on Saturday!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our interview with Tony-winning choreographer Christopher Gattelli about NEWSIES, FROZEN, WAR PAINT and more!

#FridayFunday: It's your last chance to enter our contest for two tickets to see GROUNDHOG DAY on Broadway!

Set Your DVR... for Sally Field, stopping by NBC's TODAY to chat the new Broadway revival of THE GLASS MENAGERIE!

What we're geeking out over: Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes in the new poster for ABC's DIRTY DANCING!

What we're looking forward to listening to: Billy Porter's star-studded THE SOUL OF RICHARD RODGERS album, available for pre-order today!

What we'll be watching: Viola Davis in the new movie CUSTODY, written & directed by James Lapine, and airing Saturday on Lifetime!

Social Butterfly: Check out the livestream and some red carpet shots from last night's world premiere of Disney's live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST!

We're on the red carpet of the #BeautyPremiere with @thatdanstevens! pic.twitter.com/bfiAKiStxa - Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) March 3, 2017

We're on the red carpet of the #BeautyPremiere with @AudraEqualityMc! pic.twitter.com/sbj9YdAxH7 - Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) March 3, 2017

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Laura Michelle Kelly, who turns 36 today!

Laura Michelle Kelly is currently starring in the National Tour of THE KING AND I. She last appeared on Broadway in FINDING NEVERLAND and, before that, appeared in MARY POPPINS in New York and in the West End, as well as Broadway's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. She also took the stage in RAGTIME on Ellis Island. Her other West End credits include MY FAIR LADY, MAMMA MIA!, LES MISERABLES, WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and THE LORD OF THE RINGS, plus SPEED-THE-PLOW at the Old Vic.

Laura Michelle Kelly in rehearsal for THE KING AND I on tour.

Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy.

See you bright and early on Monday, BroadwayWorld!

