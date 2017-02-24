VIDEO: First Look - Viola Davis Stars in New Lifetime Movie CUSTODY by James Lapine

Feb. 24, 2017  

Golden Globe winner Viola Davis (Broadway's FENCES) executive produces and stars in CUSTODY, set to make its debut on Lifetime on Saturday, March 4 at 8pm ET/PT. The star-studded cast includes Golden Globe nominee Hayden Panettiere, Academy Award nominee Catalina Sandino Moreno, Raúl Esparza (Broadway's LEAP OF FAITH), Academy Award winner Ellen Burstyn and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Tony Shalhoub. Check out a first look below!

"Custody" revolves around three women brought together when hard-working single mother, Sara Diaz (Moreno), has her children taken from her after she is suspected of injuring her son. Ally Fisher (Panettiere), a recent law school graduate, is assigned to represent her case before Judge Martha Schulman (Davis), a veteran of THE FAMILY Court System.

"Custody" is written and directed by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner James Lapine ("Into the Woods"). Lauren Versel, Katie Mustard, Lapine and Roy Furman serve as producers. Davis, Julius Tennon, Jeff Elliott, Chad Moore, Gregory P. Shockro, Daryl Roth and SAndy Robertson also executive produce.

