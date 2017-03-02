Watch Facebook Live Feed of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST's Hollywood Premiere Tonight

Verizon will sponsor the official Facebook live feed of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood tonight, beginning at 5:45pm/PT at https://www.facebook.com/DisneyBeautyAndTheBeast. The live feed will also be simulcast in 360 video at: https://www.facebook.com/WaltDisneyStudios/

Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bill Condon (director), Stephen Chbosky, Evan Spiliotopoulos (screenwriters), David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman (producers) and Alan Menken (composer) will be attendance along with special guests Celine Dion, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Matt Damon, Javier Bardem, Jean Smart, Brenton Thwaites, Aubrey Plaza, Paige O'Hara, Cameron Boyce, Sofia Carson and many others.

The story and characters audiences know and love come to spectacular life in Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast," the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a Beast in his castle.

Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart of the true Prince within. The film stars: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw with Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson. Directed by Bill Condon based on the 1991 animated film, "Beauty and the Beast," the screenplay is written by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos and produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman, p.g.a. and Todd Lieberman, p.g.a. with Jeffrey Silver, Thomas Schumacher and Don Hahn serving as executive producers. Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards® (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the animated film, provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as three new songs written by Menken and Tim Rice. "Beauty and the Beast" opens nationwide on March 17, 2017.

In association with Swarovski, the world's leader in precision cut crystal, the empowering new adaptation of "Beauty and the Beast" has inspired a bold and beautiful new jewelry line by Atelier Swarovski which will be on display at the premiere. Guests will be photographed in front of a stunning Swarovski crystal wall and Swarovski crystals will line the red carpet. The film will begin with an exclusive immersive light and projection show dazzling with a Swarovski crystal curtain inside the El Capitan Theatre. Luxe Bloom, in collaboration with Walt Disney Studios live-action "Beauty and the Beast," will offer long-lasting roses with an exclusive preserved rose arrangement collection in celebration of the film. Available on line and seen on the red carpet, Luxe Bloom will celebrate the magic of the film. HomeAway, the world leader in vacation rentals, is celebrating "Beauty and the Beast" by hosting a CONTEST at HomeAway.com/Disney until March 31, 2017. One lucky winner and 20 of his or her guests will experience an unprecedented #HomeAwayCastle vacation that includes all travel accommodations and a five-night stay in a majestic 14th century castle in Duns, Scotland this summer. Twinings of London Tea, in collaboration with Walt Disney Studios, is a sponsor of the world premiere of "Beauty and the Beast." Four best-selling herbal blends will be displayed and served on the red carpet in special edition designs that celebrate the magic of the film. Since 1925, Le Creuset's unsurpassed craftsmanship and vibrant color palette have earned the loyalty of cooks around the world. We are proud to introduce our new limited edition "Beauty and the Beast" soup pot, crafted in France, inspired by the film. Gelish and Morgan Taylor are proud to collaborate on the world premiere of "Beauty and the Beast." The "Beauty and the Beast" collections from Gelish and Morgan Taylor include six dreamy spring shades and an antique special effect that will leave you feeling enchanted and delighted.

Related Articles