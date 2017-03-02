VIDEO: Patrick Stewart & Stephen Colbert Star in 'Waiting For Godot's Obamacare's Replacement'

On last night's LATE SHOW, world-renowned Shakespearean actor, Sir Patrick Stewart and host Stephen Colbert spoofed Samuel Beckett's WAITING FOR GODOT with the never-before-seen masterpiece - "Waiting For Godot's Obamacare's Replacement." Later, Stewart chats about his latest film, LOGAN. Watch the clips below!

Waiting for Godot is a play by Samuel Beckett, in which two characters, Vladimir and Estragon, wait for the arrival of someone named Godot who never arrives, and while waiting they engage in a variety of discussions and encounter three other characters.

A revival of the play most recently ran at Broadway's Cort Theatre in 2013. Directed by Sean Mathias, the production starred Ian McKellen as Estragon, Patrick Stewart as Vladimir, Billy Crudup as Lucky and Shuler Hensley as Pozzo.

