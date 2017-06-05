BWW Morning Brief June 5th, 2017 - Theatre World Awards and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BroadwayWorld TV - June 04, 2017

The Broadway at Birdland just welcomed Glenn Close, joined by the cast of Sunset Boulevard in a one-night-only event benefiting Bring Change 2 Mind, which works to end the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness. 'Vintage Hollywood' featured musical combinations celebrating the Golden Age of Hollywood, with musical direction by Michael Patrick Walker.. (more...)

2) BWW Review: A Winning Nicci Claspell Dominates This DOGFIGHT

by Gil Kaan - June 04, 2017

With the names of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (Oscar winners for La La Land and Tony Award frontrunners for this year's DEAR EVAN HANSEN) attached to DOGFIGHT, one might have high expectations while awaiting the opening notes to sound at The Hudson Mainstage. DOGFIGHT consistently scores with topnotch singing, dancing and musical accompaniment throughout. Nicci Claspell steals the entire show as Rose.. (more...)

3) Tony Awards Close-Up: Kelly Devine Opens Up About the Wild Ride of COME FROM AWAY!

by BroadwayWorld TV - June 04, 2017

Kelly Devine has earned her second Tony nomination for making the ordinary folks of Gander move in Come From Away. Below, watch as she explains why the show's journey to Broadway has been so special, and why she couldn't be happier for the the show's well-deserved recognition.. (more...)

4) Happening Now: Broadway Stage Management Symposium in NYC

by BWW News Desk - June 04, 2017

Everyone knows that being a stage manager is not easy--if you read BroadwayWorld's in depth look into their responsibilities, the job seems overwhelming. But it is also rewarding. If you want to know more, the Broadway Stage Management Symposium is the place to find out all the ins and outs of the job.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: BANDSTAND Gets a Lesson in Drumming and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

by BWW News Desk - June 04, 2017

Yesterday was Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's 'Saturday Intermission Pics' roundup! This week BANDSTAND star Laura Osnes got a lesson in drumming alongside her coffee, and THE BODYGUARD's Deborah Cox took a moment during the 200th show to explain how SIP works. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is OSLO's Adam Dannheisser

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- Matthew Perry's THE END OF LONGING opens Off-Broadway.

- The Public Theater hosts its star-studded 'HAIR TO HAMILTON' gala this evening...

- And the 2017 Theatre World Awards ceremony takes place at the Imperial Theatre tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Go inside the 2017 Outer Critics Circle Awards ceremony with Bette Midler and more!

#MotivationalMonday: Read these inspirational letters from Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth and more to the LGBTQ community in honor of Pride Month...

What we're geeking out over: That Hugh Jackman is on the prowl for his next Broadway project!

Photo by Adam Schultz

What we're listening to: The HOLIDAY INN Original Broadway Cast Album, out now!

What we're watching: Ariana Grande performing her closing number - "Over the Rainbow" - at the "One Love Manchester" concert!

Social Butterfly: Randy Rainbow gave #covfefe the Broadway medley it deserves, and it's glorious!

