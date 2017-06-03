2017 AWARDS SEASON
BWW TV Exclusive: Inside the Circle- Bette Midler & More Celebrate Big Wins at the OCC Awards!

Jun. 3, 2017  

Broadway's Danny Burstein, Katie Finneran and Christopher Fitzgerald served as gala award presenters at the 67th Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards ceremony just last week, May 25th, at the legendary Sardi's Restaurant. BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the special day below!

Celebrating its 67th season of bestowing awards of excellence in the field of theatre, the Outer Critics Circle, is an association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, web sites, radio and television stations, and theatre publications in America and abroad.

