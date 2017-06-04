VIDEO: Ariana Grande Closes One Love Manchester Concert with 'Over the Rainbow'

Following the attack in Manchester, Ariana Grande returned to the city for a heartfelt benefit concert. To close the event, Grande performed a tearful rendition of 'Over the Rainbow' from THE WIZARD OF OZ. Check out the video below.

Grande was joined by other artists such as Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Niall Horan and Take That. The show, titled the "One Love Manchester" show, was held at the Old Trafford cricket grounds and those who were at the Manchester Arena concert were being offered free tickets by Grande.

In a statement after the attack, Grande said:

"We will not quit or operate in fear. We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win... Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before."

To donate to the We Love Manchester fund visit http://www.redcross.org.uk/love.

