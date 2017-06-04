BWW TV Exclusive: Go Inside Glenn Close's Big Night at Birdland!

The Broadway at Birdland just welcomed Glenn Close, joined by the cast of Sunset Boulevard in a one-night-only event benefiting Bring Change 2 Mind, which works to end the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness. "Vintage Hollywood" featured musical combinations celebrating the Golden Age of Hollywood, with musical direction by Michael Patrick Walker.

Glenn Close understands that mental health is something that affects all families. Yet, few talk about it. It was not until her sister, Jessie Close, received a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, and her nephew, Calen Pick, was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder that the Close Family took action. In 2009, her family asked Ms. Close to use her platform to end the stigma surrounding mental illness. In 2010, the Close Family co-founded Bring Change 2 Mind (BC2M), a nonprofit organization built to start the conversation about mental health, and to raise awareness, understanding, and empathy. BC2M develops influential public service announcements (PSAs), including its most recent campaign, #MindOurFuture, has piloted evidence-based programs at the university (UBC2M) and high school (LETS BC2M) levels engaging students to reduce stigma and discrimination, and has created a social movement around change by providing people with platforms to share, connect, and learn.

Click here for more highlights of the cast!

