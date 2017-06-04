Happening Now: Broadway Stage Management Symposium in NYC

Jun. 4, 2017  
Happening Now: Broadway Stage Management Symposium in NYC

Everyone knows that being a stage manager is not easy--if you read BroadwayWorld's in depth look into their responsibilities, the job seems overwhelming. But it is also rewarding. If you want to know more, the Broadway Stage Management Symposium is the place to find out all the ins and outs of the job.
Today marks the second day of the annual symposium which features a series of panels, lectures and seminars by some of Broadway's most experienced stage managers. These professionals discuss stage management skills, challenges, experiences, the craft and art of stage management and how to make a career working on Broadway plays and musicals. This years panelists include Clifford Schwartz, Karyn Meek, Lisa Dawn Cave, Thom Widmann, Ira Mont, Greg Livoti and Bess Glorioso.
The symposium includes Q&A sessions so that you have an opportunity to ask questions of veteran stage managers. In addition, coffee is provided each morning for mingling and networking before and after sessions and all participants and speakers are invited to a wrap up event following the symposium.
The symposium was founded by Broadway stage manager, Matthew Aaron Stern, who has stage managed over 20 Broadway productions. Elizabeth Strauss is the Production Coordinator.
For tickets and more information, visit https://www.broadwaysymposium.com/.


Related Articles


2 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: GROUNDHOG DAY or DEAR EVAN HANSEN for Best Musical

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Gives #Covfefe the Broadway Medley It Deserves
  • BWW Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp will Welcome Kathy Najimy, Faith Prince, Baayork Lee & More This Summer!
  • Icons Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, and More Pen Love Letters to the LGBTQ Community
  • VIDEO: Jenn Colella and the Cast of COME FROM AWAY Perform 'Me and the Sky' on THE VIEW
  • BroadwayWorld Seeks Regional Editors, Production and Student Bloggers
  • Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert to be Broadcast and Livestreamed

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com