Happening Now: Broadway Stage Management Symposium in NYC

Everyone knows that being a stage manager is not easy--if you read BroadwayWorld's in depth look into their responsibilities, the job seems overwhelming. But it is also rewarding. If you want to know more, the Broadway Stage Management Symposium is the place to find out all the ins and outs of the job.

Today marks the second day of the annual symposium which features a series of panels, lectures and seminars by some of Broadway's most experienced stage managers. These professionals discuss stage management skills, challenges, experiences, the craft and art of stage management and how to make a career working on Broadway plays and musicals. This years panelists include Clifford Schwartz, Karyn Meek, Lisa Dawn Cave, Thom Widmann, Ira Mont, Greg Livoti and Bess Glorioso.

The symposium includes Q&A sessions so that you have an opportunity to ask questions of veteran stage managers. In addition, coffee is provided each morning for mingling and networking before and after sessions and all participants and speakers are invited to a wrap up event following the symposium.

The symposium was founded by Broadway stage manager, Matthew Aaron Stern, who has stage managed over 20 Broadway productions. Elizabeth Strauss is the Production Coordinator.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.broadwaysymposium.com/

