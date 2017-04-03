BWW Morning Brief April 3rd, 2017 - AMELIE, MISCAST and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

HAMILTON fan Elijah Essa has joined the ranks of those who use the smash hit show to propose to long time girlfriends. This time, however, Essa put together a fully choreographed and re-written rendition of 'My Shot' to propose to Sarah Burnett, his partner of five years.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: GRANNIE is the Rags to Riches Story That Everyone Knows...Almost

It's a hard-knock life for...geriatric orphans? Comedy queen Kathy Griffin is back at it with her own spin on the classic musical ANNIE, and she is determined to take the leading role. Enter: GRANNIE.. (more...)

3) Will Opening Night Go Right? Meet the Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!

The Play That Goes Wrong opens tonight, April 2, at the Lyceum Theatre. Get to know the cast before they take their opening bows!. (more...)

4) The Best of the Worst- Look Back on Our Favorite Moments of MCC's Miscast

In anticipation of the big night, we've rounded up our ten favorite, most miscast, past performances below!. (more...)

5) Exclusive: Jessica Vosk Performs 'Oh Industry' from BEACHES!

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive clip from Jessica Vosk's show YOU ASKED FOR IT at Joe's Pub! Th show was written by Jessica Vosk and Robbie Rozelle, with musical direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Finding Neverland, Company - Drama Desk Award) and directed by Robbie Rozelle.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Annaleigh Ashford, Kelli O'Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Ben Platt and more take part in MCC's 2017 MISCAST gala tonight!

- Theatre Forward's spring soirée honors SUNSET BOULEVARD's Glenn Close.

- Ian McKellan and more come together to salute Peter Shaffer this evening...

- And AMELIE officially brings her whimsical world to Broadway tonight!

BWW Exclusive: See our coverage of Sara Bareilles, Will Swenson and Chris Diamantopoulos taking their first bows in WAITRESS!

Sara Bareilles in her first curtain call for Broadway's WAITRESS.

Photo by Jennifer Broski

#MotivationalMonday: Here's a line from Jean-Pierre Jeunet's 2001 Amélie film that'll inspire you to seize the day!

"Luck is like the Tour de France. You wait, and it flashes past you. You have to catch it while you can." - Raymond Dufayel aka Glass Man, Amélie, 2001 (via IMDb)

What we're geeking out over: Kristin Chenoweth's April Fool's Day "break from showbiz" announcement...

A post shared by Kristin Chenoweth (@kchenoweth) on Apr 1, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

What we're listening to: Josh Groban's official rendition of "Evermore" from Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST!

Social Butterfly: Check out WICKED's epic dance sequence to send off Women's History Month!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to David Hyde Pierce, who turns 58 today!

David Hyde Pierce is currently starring opposite Bette Midler in HELLO, DOLLY! on Broadway. The Tonys' 2010 Isabelle Stevenson Award honoree recently tread the boards in A LIFE and WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT Off-Broadway. He has also appeared onstage in Broadway's VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE, CURTAINS, SPAMALOT, THE HEIDI CHRONICLES and more. Pierce helmed IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU and RIPCORD in 2015. The actor is well known for his Emmy-winning portrayal of 'Dr. Niles Crane' on NBC's FRASIER and has more recently appeared on the small screen in THE GOOD WIFE.

David Hyde Pierce in A LIFE at Playwrights Horizons.

Photo by Joan Marcus

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

