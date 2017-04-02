Exclusive: Jessica Vosk Performs 'Oh Industry' from BEACHES!

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive clip from Jessica Vosk's show YOU ASKED FOR IT at Joe's Pub!

Th show was written by Jessica Vosk and Robbie Rozelle, with musical direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Finding Neverland, Company - Drama Desk Award) and directed by Robbie Rozelle.

Jessica Vosk is currently touring the country as Elphaba in WICKED. She was last seen on Broadway in Fiddler on the Roof. She made her Broadway debut in The Bridges of Madison County and was featured in the original cast of Finding Neverland. She also starred as Anita, alongside Cheyenne Jackson, in the 2014 Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony version of West Side Story, which also debuted at number one on iTunes. Other credits: New York City Center Encores!' productions of Merrily We Roll Along and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes; Roundabout's Death Takes a Holiday and She Loves Me. Vosk has performed with the New York Philharmonic in Stephen Sondheim's Company, and has also had the pleasure of performing in the new musical Kristina by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson at both Carnegie Hall and Royal Albert Hall. For more, visit www.jessicavosk.com or follow her on Twitter @jessicavosk.

