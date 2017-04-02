Will Opening Night Go Right? Meet the Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!

The Play That Goes Wrong opens tonight, April 2, at the Lyceum Theatre.

If you've ever dreamed of seeing "Downton Abbey" taken over by Monty Python, then you have some very strange dreams. AND, you'll love The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award-winning comedy direct from London's West End. Welcome to opening night of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society's newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a Broadway show - a ramshackle set, a leading lady with a concussion, and a corpse that can't play dead. It's a classic murder mystery... and it's a mystery how it ever got to Broadway! This sidesplitting show-within-a-show is presented by the producer of Avenue Q and Something Rotten! along with acclaimed film producer J.J. Abrams ("Lost," Star Wars: The Force Awakens).

Rob Falconer (Trevor) - Rob is an actor-musician, composer, and writer, trained at Rose Bruford. Credits include: Tinbad the Tailor in Sinbad the Sailor (New Wolsey Theatre), Baygon in Slow Falling Bird (Arts Theatre), Tybalt in Romeo and Juliet (Watermill Theatre), Sir Kay in Sword in the Stone (New Wolsey Theatre), Trevor in The Play That Goes Wrong (Duchess Theatre/Int. Tour), Trevor in Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Pleasance Theatre), Bull Bill in Cool Hand Luke (Aldwych Theatre). Music Credits (MD, AMD, Designer, Composer) include: The Last Curiosity (River Studios, dir. Hanna Berrigan), Las Americas Above Festival (The Arts Theatre - Slow Falling Bird, Mothergun, Desert Rats, Human Emotional Process), The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Cool Hand Luke, Playboy of the Western World, Lights! Camera! Improvise!.

Dave Hearn (Max) - Dave is one of the founding members of Mischief Theatre. Training: LAMDA foundation course before completing a three-year acting course at Rose Bruford. Theatre includes: For Mischief Theatre: The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Improfest in Poland, Let's See What Happens, Lights! Camera! Improvise!, Late Night Impro Fight, Buffoons, Mogic, as well as eight Edinburgh Fringe Festivals. Other credits include: Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC1) Royal Variety Performance 2015 - The Play That Goes Wrong (ITV), Grease (Secret Cinema), Prometheus (Secret Cinema), Body of Water, The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, Herons, The Playboy of the Western World, Twelfth Night and The Master and Margarita.

Henry Lewis (Robert) - Henry is an Olivier Award-winning writer, actor and is the Artistic Director of Mischief Theatre. Henry writes and performs for the company as well as producing. Henry trained at LAMDA and recent credits include: The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (writer and actor - Criterion Theatre), The Play That Goes Wrong (writer and actor - UK and International Tour, West End - Winner of Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards 2015 and What's On Stage Awards 2014), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (writer and actor - West End, UK Tour, Pleasance London - Nominated for Best Production and Best Ensemble at the Off West End Awards 2014), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC1), The Royal Variety Performance 2015 (writer and actor - ITV) Keep it in the Family (writer and actor - ITV), Lights! Camera! Improvise! (actor - West End, Soho Theatre - Winner of The Spirit of the Fringe Award), The Improvised Ad Break Live (actor - Comedy Central), The Boy with the Cuckoo-Clock Heart (actor - Pleasance), Beasts & Beauties (actor - Hampstead Theatre), The Nativity Goes Wrong (writer - Reading). Outside of Mischief Theatre Henry teaches at LAMDA and is the co-artistic director of The Trick for whom Henry produced the critically acclaimed revival of Mercury Fur (Old Red Lion Theatre and Trafalgar Studios - Nominated for Best Production & Winner Best Design at The Off West End Awards 2013) and the UK Premier of Tracy Letts' Superior Donuts at The Southwark Playhouse for which he won the Mark Marvin Prize at the Peter Brook Empty Space Awards.

Charlie Russell (Sandra) - Actor/Creative Development with Mischief Theatre since 2009. Training: LAMDA. Theatre includes: Caprice in The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (Criterion Theatre) Sandra in The Play That Goes Wrong (Old Red Lion, Trafalgar Studios, Edinburgh Fringe, UK tour and Duchess Theatre), Sandra in Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Pleasance, London and Apollo Theatre), Lights! Camera! Improvise! with Mischief Theatre (Edinburgh Fringe, in Poland, London - including the Duchess Theatre - and around the UK since 2009), and Marianne in The Miser (Watermill Theatre). Television includes: Sandra in Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Doctors, And Then There Were None (all for BBC1), Royal Variety Performance 2015 - The Play That Goes Wrong, Keep it in the Family (all for ITV) and #FindTheGirl (for BBC3 online). Radio includes: Taste - A Twist of Dahl (BBC Radio 4).

Jonathan Sayer (Dennis) - Jonathan is an Olivier Award-winning writer and the company director of Mischief Theatre working as a writer, actor and producer. Training: LAMDA. Theatre includes: The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (Criterion Theatre), The Play That Goes Wrong (West End, UK and International Tour - writer/actor, Olivier Award and WhatsOnStage Award Best New Comedy), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (West End, UK tour, Pleasance, London - writer/actor), The Nativity Goes Wrong (writer, Mischief Theatre and Reading Rep co-production), Lights! Camera! Improvise! (Pleasance, Edinburgh, Soho Theatre, Arcola, Underbelly and Krakow Improfest - actor, improviser, producer, Spirit of the Fringe Award 2013), Rachael's Café (Old Red Lion - general manager) and Happy Birthday Simon (Orange Tree - actor). Television includes: Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC1), Royal Variety Performance 2015 - The Play That Goes Wrong, A Life Less Ordinary (pilot) and The Anti-Social Network (actor). Radio includes: Not a Love Story (BBC Radio 4 - actor). Jonathan teaches improvisation and has taught at LAMDA, Mountview and Cambridge School of Visual and Performing Arts (CSVPA).

Henry Shields (Chris) - Henry is an Olivier Award-winning writer and has been a member of Mischief Theatre since 2009. Theatre includes: recently, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (Criterion Theatre), The Play That Goes Wrong (Duchess Theatre, UK and International Tour - writer/actor, Olivier Award and WhatsOnStage Award Best New Comedy), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Apollo Theatre, UK tour and Pleasance, London - writer/actor, 2014 Off West End Awards nominations for Best Production and Best Ensemble), The Nativity Goes Wrong (writer, Mischief Theatre and Reading Rep co-production), Lights! Camera! Improvise! (Pleasance, Edinburgh, Soho Theatre, Arcola and Underbelly - actor, Spirit of the Fringe Award 2013) and The Busy Body (Southwark Playhouse). Television includes: Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC1) Royal Variety Performance 2015 - The Play That Goes Wrong, Holby City and Keep it in the Family (ITV).

Greg Tannahill (Jonathan) - Training: LAMDA. Theatre includes: The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Peter Pan Goes Wrong and The Play That Goes Wrong (Mischief Theatre), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Lamb Players), Beyond Beauty (Rebel Theatre), Events While Guarding the Bofors Gun (Pennard Road Productions), Irons (Local Girl Productions) and The Shoemaker's Holiday (Sam Wannamaker Festival, Shakespeare's Globe). Television includes: Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC1), The Royal Variety Performance 2015 - The Play That Goes Wrong (ITV).

Nancy Zamit (Annie) - Actress/creative development for Mischief Theatre since 2009. Theatre includes: The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (original cast), The Play That Goes Wrong (original cast), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (original cast), Lights! Camera! Improvise! (original cast; Soho Theatre, Trafalgar Studios, Duchess Theatre, Pleasance Edinburgh and international performances - Spirit of the Fringe Award 2013), London 50 Hour improvathon 2015 and Shadow Language (Theatre 503). Television includes: Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC1), Royal Variety Performance 2015 - The Play That Goes Wrong (ITV), Frankie and Emma, The Improvised Ad Break Live, Wilder (pilot), Welcome to Neverland, Stupid and Bus Life. Directorial credits: Dying City (Gatehouse).

