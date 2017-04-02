HAMILTON Fan Proposal Features Re-Written Performance of 'My Shot'

HAMILTON fan Elijah Essa has joined the ranks of those who use the smash hit show to propose to long time girlfriends. This time, however, Essa put together a fully choreographed and re-written rendition of 'My Shot' to propose to Sarah Burnett, his partner of five years.

"My fiancé and I are huge fans of Hamilton, and I knew she would freak out if I incorporated it into the proposal," Essa told Inside Edition. He also joked that he thinks "from the beginning of the performance, she knew what was happening."

Essa had told his girlfriend that she was going to a student production, and he invited 200 of their closest friends and family to the "opening night".

Going forward he hopes Lin-Manuel Miranda takes notice of the gesture and appreciates it for the homage that it was. He says, "You realize how Lin-Manuel has so much passion for the musical and everything that he does. It's ten times more enjoyable knowing that he created this for a reason."

Watch Elijah Essa's proposal and Inside Edition's coverage here:

