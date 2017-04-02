The Best of the Worst- Look Back on Our Favorite Moments of MCC's Miscast

MCC Theater's annual Miscast gala is one of the most exciting and unique theater events in town. Broadway's hottest stars perform songs from roles in which they would never be cast.

The performers for tomorrow night's gala include: Tony winners Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jennifer Holliday and Kelli O'Hara; Tony nominees Stephanie J. Block, Brian d'Arcy James and Brandon Victor Dixon; plus Dear Evan Hansen breakout Ben Platt and Hamilton star Mandy Gonzalez.

In anticipation of the big night, we've rounded up our ten favorite, most miscast, past performances below!

