KRISTIN CHENOWETH
Apr. 1, 2017  
Kristin Chenoweth Announces She's Taking a Break from the Business

Kristin Chenoweth announced on Instagram today that she has decided to take a break from show business...human show business that is. Chenoweth recently adopted a puppy named Thunder, who has become a major focus in her life. Now she wants to take Thunder to the next level and start competing in dog shows.

Many remember Chenoweth for her show-stealing, Tony-winning performance in You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown and her triumphant star turn when she originated the role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked, which earned her a Tony Award nomination. Since then she has become a household name both in theatre and on screen.

"This business has been so good to me," Chenoweth says. "I'm going to take a couple years off and spend some time with my dog on the dog show circuit cause I truly believe in her, and I want to see her win."

No doubt today, April 1st, will be an important day in her career.

Good one, Kristin!


