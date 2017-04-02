VIDEO: GRANNIE is the Rags to Riches Story That Everyone Knows...Almost

It's a hard-knock life for...geriatric orphans? Comedy queen Kathy Griffin is back at it with her own trailer spoof of the classic musical ANNIE, and she is determined to take the leading role. Enter: GRANNIE.

GRANNIE is the story of a very grown up orphan searching for a home and making new friends along the way. GRANNIE also stars Lisa Rinna as Miss Hannigan, and Colton Haynes as Daddy Warbucks. The trailer features the musical staples "It's a Hard-Knock Life," "I Think I'm Gonna Like it Here," and, of course, "Tomorrow."

"She'll remind us there's always a tomorrow...though it just might be her last."

Check out Griffin's hilarious mock trailer below!

