VIDEO: Disney Releases Official Audio of Josh Groban's 'Evermore' from BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Today Walt Disney has released the official audio of Josh Groban performing 'Evermore' from BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, now in theaters. Check out the song in full below! "Evermore" is a soaring ballad performed in the film by the Beast (Dan Stevens) after he releases Belle (Emma Watson) to be with her father. The song is written by eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken ("The Little Mermaid," "Aladdin") and veteran lyricist and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice ("The Lion King," "Evita"). Josh Groban performs the tune during the film's end credits.

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is a live-action re-telling of the studio's animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. "Beauty and the Beast" is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

Directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon based on the 1991 animated film, "Beauty and the Beast" is produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, with eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards® (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the 1991 animated film, providing the score, which will include new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as several new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winnerTim Rice.

Beauty and the Beast soundtrack featuring "Evermore" is available now:

Streaming: http://disneymusic.co/BeautySndtrkWS

Download: http://disneymusic.co/BeautySndtrk

Physical: http://disneymusic.co/BeautySndtrkP

Sheet Music: http://bit.ly/2mHJ5qg

