BWW Morning Brief April 21st, 2017 - 'CHOCOLATE FACTORY' Opens Its Gates on Broadway!

by Jessica Khan - April 20, 2017

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Today's big news: Bette Midler officially returns to Broadway tonight in HELLO, DOLLY!. (more...)

2) DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Among TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the World

by BWW News Desk - April 20, 2017

TIME has named Ben Platt to the 2017 TIME 100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The full list and related items appear in the May 1, 2017 issue of TIME, available on newsstands on Friday, April 21, and now at time.com/time100.. (more...)

3) Kelli O'Hara, Steven Pasquale to Star in City Center Concert Staging of BRIGADOON

by BWW News Desk - April 20, 2017

Tony-winner Kelli O'Hara will star in a concert staging of the Lerner and Loewe classic BRIGADOON at New York's City Center.. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: First Look - Christy Altomare, Derek Klena and More Bring the Romanovs to Broadway in ANASTASIA!

by BWW News Desk - April 20, 2017

The new musical, ANASTASIA, will open on Broadway on April 24, 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street), produced by Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor (Sister Act, Rocky), Tom Kirdahy (It's Only A Play, The Visit) and Hunter Arnold (Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening). The company is led by Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor and Mary Beth Peil. BroadwayWorld has a first look at their 'journey to the past' onstage below!. (more...)

5) Jake Gyllenhaal-Led SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Will Get Cast Recording

by BWW News Desk - April 20, 2017

The producers of the hit Broadway revival of New York City Center's production Sunday in the Park with George starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford, announced today that the show will live on past its critically acclaimed, sold-out limited engagement, with a cast album to be released this summer by Warner Music Group.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Annie Baker's THE ANTIPODES debuts Off-Broadway this weekend.

- Dianne Wiest stars in Yale Rep's HAPPY DAYS at Theatre for a New Audience...

- Javier Munoz and more take part in Rosie's Theater Kids' spring benefit.

- And CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY brings sweet songs to Broadway on Sunday!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our coverage of Laura Linney & Cynthia Nixon at their opening night curtain call for THE LITTLE FOXES!

Cynthia Nixon and Laura Linney take their opening bows at THE LITTLE FOXES.

#FridayFunday: Stars from PRESENT LAUGHTER and more are slated for today's free Shakespeare's Birthday Sonnet Slam in Central Park!

Set Your DVR... for Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, visiting CBS's LATE SHOW tonight!

What we're geeking out over: How cute the stars of the Broadway-bound ROMAN HOLIDAY musical look!

Stephanie Styles and Drew Gehling in character for ROMAN HOLIDAY.

Photo by Nathan Johnson

What we're listening to: Lena Hall's stripped down rendition of "Oh! Darling" by The Beatles!

What we're watching: Highlights of 5th Avenue's THE SECRET GARDEN with Tam Mutu, Daisy Eagan, Josh Young and more!

Social Butterfly: BROADWAY BARES is getting an academic twist this year!

#BroadwayBares heads to campus for this year's theme: Strip U. Modern-day burlesque benefit will returns 6/18. https://t.co/oftZnEmtSV - Broadway Cares (@BCEFA) April 20, 2017

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Patti LuPone, who turns 68 today!

Tony winner Patti LuPone is currently on Broadway opposite Christine Ebersole in WAR PAINT. Among her other Broadway credits are THE ANARCHIST, WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN, GYPSY, SWEENEY TODD, NOISES OFF, MASTER CLASS, COMPANY, ANYTHING GOES, OLIVER!, EVITA, THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM, and her solo concert PATTI LUPONE ON BROADWAY. She has also taken the stage Off-Broadway in SHOWS FOR DAYS, THE CRADLE WILL ROCK (a role she reprised in the West End), CANDIDE, CAN-CAN and PAL JOEY at Encores! and more. Her other London credits include SUNSET BOULEVARD and LES MISERABLES. The legendary actress was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2006.

Patti LuPone in WAR PAINT on Broadway.

Photo by Joan Marcus

See you bright and early on Monday, BroadwayWorld!

