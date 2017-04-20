VIDEO: Lena Hall Performs The Beatles' Oh! Darling for her STRIPPED Series

Check out Lena Hall performing The Beatles' Oh! Darling on her YouTube channel as part of her STRIPPED series where she performs one "stripped down" acoustic version of a different song each week for twenty weeks!

Lena Hall is a Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee for her critically acclaimed performance in Hedwig and The Angry Inch on Broadway. Hall has toured the US and Canada with Josh Groban on the Stages tour and is currently starring alongside Oscar Winner Marisa Tomei in Lincoln Center's How To Transcend A Happy Marriage. TV and Film includes "Girls", "Good Girls Revolt" and "Sex and the City". Her sold out solo show "Sin and Salvation" recorded live at The Carlyle is available on iTunes.

Find her on Twitter at @LenaRockerHall.

