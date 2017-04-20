PRESENT LAUGHTER's Kate Burton Signs on for 'SONNET SLAM' in Central Park

Click Here for More Articles on SHAKESPEARE SPOTLIGHT

Tony Award nominee Kate Burton (currently in Broadway's Present Laughter) has joined the 7th Annual Shakespeare's Birthday Sonnet Slam being held tomorrow, Friday, April 21st, from 1-4pm at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park.

The event will feature 154 readers of all ages and abilities performing all 154 of Shakespeare's Sonnets in numerical order. The event is free to the public. This year, the kickoff Reader for Sonnet #1 will be Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock, Weeds) who appears on the upcoming CBS series Star Trek: Discovery.

Other notable Sonneteers in the mix this year will be: Emmy award winner Richard Thomas, currently starring on Broadway in Little Foxes, Peter Francis James, currently starring on Broadway in Present Laughter, actress, model & former Miss Venezuela 2011 Irene Sofîa Esser, Film, TV, and Broadway orchestrator & composer, Michael Starobin (winner of Drama Desk & Tony awards), Broadway & regional stage veteran, Candy Buckley and other surprise guests. (Readers appearance subject to availability)

Willful Pictures, Artistic Director, Melinda Hall created the Sonnet Slam for the people of New York to celebrate Shakespeare. "I created a unique, intimate opportunity for the Sonneteer and Shakespeare to be together on the Bandshell stage, even if it's only for a minute."

The 7th Annual Shakespeare's Birthday Sonnet Slam is made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement / Creative Learning, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by Lower Manhattan Cultural Council (www.LMCC.net).

The Sonnet Slam is held rain or shine. For more information, visit www.sonnetslam.com.

To donate to the Sonnet Slam through Fractured Atlas 501(c)(3) at www.fracturedatlas.org/site/fiscal/profile?id=12309.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

