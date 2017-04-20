Photo Flash: This Pair Is 'Easy to Love'! Meet the Stars of ROMAN HOLIDAY, Stephanie Styles and Drew Gehling

San Francisco's SHN will present the pre-Broadway world premiere engagement of ROMAN HOLIDAY, the new musical premiering as part of SHN's 2016-2017 Season this summer. Scroll down for a sneak peek at Stephanie Styles and Drew Gehling, set to star in the show!

The cast also features Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector and Sara Chase, along with five-time Emmy Award nominee Georgia Engel, Tony Award-nominee Michael Mulheren, Brandon Block, Kevin Duda, Donna English, Rick Faugno, Alison Jantzie, Andrew Kober, Marissa McGowan, Kevin Munhall, Khori Petinaud, Wayne Pretlow, Shannon Rugani, Tommy Scrivens, and Brandon Andrus, Kerry Conte, Jody Reynard, and Paige Williams.

Based on Paramount Pictures Corporation's 1953 Academy Award-winning film that starred Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck, ROMAN HOLIDAY has a book by Kathy Speer & Terry Grossman and Paul Blake, and features such unforgettable Cole Porter songs as "Night and Day," "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye," and "Easy to Love."

Directed by Marc Bruni, the new musical will play SHN's Golden Gate Theatre (1 Taylor Street, San Francisco) beginning May 23, 2017, and run through June 18, 2017 ahead of a fall 2017 Broadway opening.

In the midst of a whirlwind tour of European capitals, a young princess yearns to experience life - to explore the world beyond diplomatic dinners and Royal balls. Enter an American reporter, who, almost overnight, goes from covering the royal family to covering up her great escape. And in the span of 24 unforgettable hours, they discover the magic of Rome, the promise of love, and a secret they will share forever.

Photo Credit: Nathan Johnson

