BWW Morning Brief April 20th, 2017 - HELLO, DOLLY! Opens on Broadway and More!

by BWW News Desk - April 19, 2017

The Drama League has announced the 2017 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award. Scroll down for the full list of nominees!. (more...)

2) Will Smith In Talks to Play Genie in Disney's Upcoming Live-Action ALADDIN

by Movies News Desk - April 19, 2017

Will Smith is currently in discussions to take on the iconic role of Genie in Disney's upcoming live-action ALADDIN. The role was made famous by late comedian Robin Williams in the studio's 1992 animated film.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Kevin Spacey Reacts to TONY AWARDS Hosting Gig on 'Tonight'

by TV News Desk - April 19, 2017

On last night's TONIGHT SHOW, newly named Tony Awards host Kevin Spacey spoke to Jimmy Fallon about emceeing his very first televised awards show.. (more...)

4) Exclusive: Watch the Drama League Awards Nominations LIVE on BroadwayWorld

by BWW News Desk - April 19, 2017

Tony Award-winners Patina Miller (Pippin) and Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago) will announce the 2017 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award later this morning, April 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Sardi's (234 West 44th Street, 2nd Floor). Want to watch the announcement live? We're taking you inside Sardi's for the big news below!. (more...)

5) Drama League Awards Nominees- What It All Means for the 2017 Tony Awards!

by BWW News Desk - April 19, 2017

What does today's news mean for the rest of awards season? Does love from the Drama League usually mean that a Tony nomination will follow?. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Monica Piper's NOT THAT JEWISH marks 200 shows at New World Stages.

- J.B. Priestley's THE ROUNDABOUT makes its U.S. debut, while RETURN TO SPOON RIVER and Jennifer Jasper's PRESSING MATTERS open Off-Broadway...

- Seattle Rep's starry HERE LIES LOVE officially raises the curtain.

- And HELLO, DOLLY!, starring Bette Midler, opens on Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: See what went into David Zinn's whimsical sets for AMELIE in our "Broadway By Design" series!

Phillipa Soo and the cast of Amelie.

Photo by Joan Marcus

#ThrowbackThursday: In honor of HELLO, DOLLY!'s return to Broadway, flash back to Carol Channing's performance at the 1971 Tony Awards...

What we're geeking out over: Alec Baldwin and Stephen Colbert's "Too Much Exposition Theatre" sketch on the LATE SHOW!

What we're watching: The new trailer for SPAMILTON, moving Off-Broadway in June!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Jessica Lange and George Takei, who turn 68 and 80, respectively!

Tony and Oscar winner Jessica Lange last appeared on Broadway in LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT and before that in THE GLASS MENAGERIE and A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE. She has recently appeared in several seasons of FX's horror anthology series AMERICAN HORROR STORY. George Takei is currently starring in PACIFIC OVERTURES Off-Broadway and was recently seen in Broadway's ALLEGIANCE. He is best known for his role as 'Sulu' in the STAR TREK series.

