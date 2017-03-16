Jessie Mueller, Adrienne Warren Will Join Javier Munoz for Rosie's Theater Kids Benefit

Broadway stars Jessie Mueller (Tony Award, BEAUTIFUL), Javier Muñoz (HAMILTON), and Adrienne Warren (SHUFFLE ALONG) will join 60 students from Rosie's Theater Kids - the dance and music school for NYC public school students - onstage at the school's annual spring benefit evening, entitled "Passing It On" on Sunday, April 23 at 7 pm at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College (68 St. between Park and Lexington Avenues), it has been announced by Lori Klinger, Artistic and Executive Director of Rosie's Theater Kids.

The students will also perform in pieces choreographed and directed by Chase Brock (SPIDERMAN), Camille A. Brown, and BD Wong (M BUTTERFLY).

Tickets for "Passing It On" are on sale now to the general public, ranging in price from $150-$25-$10. To purchase tickets visit www.rosiestheaterkids.org/pio2017 Or call the box office at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College at 212-772-4448.

An annual showcase for Rosie's Theater Kids' talents and training, this year's "Passing It On: An Evening of Mentorship," is the culmination of an arts education program that has brought Broadway professionals into ROSIE'S THEATER KIDS ACTE II classrooms to work with the students on various forms of live performance. RTKIDS and Broadway stars together will share the spotlight on April 23 as they perform a variety of music, dance and spoken-word pieces they have rehearsed with their Broadway mentors.

"Passing It On: An Evening of Mentorship" is directed by Lisa Danser, with music supervision by Steven Jamail, and commentary written by mentor Tim Federle (TUCK EVERLASTING).

Founded in 2003 by Rosie O'Donnell and Lori Klinger, ROSIE'S THEATER KIDS is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of underserved students through the arts with both in-school and after-school programming. Its scholarship program, ACTE II (A Commitment to Excellence), serves students from Title 1 NYC public schools with free, conservatory-style training in musical theater from 6th through 12th grade after school at MARAVEL ARTS CENTER, its headquarters at 445 West 45th Street. The school's motto - "We're rehearsing for life" -- is evident in its ACTE II offerings from performing arts instruction, to life skills development, academic tutoring and a home-away-from-home environment.

To date, Rosie's Theater Kids programs have impacted 65,000 NYC school students from grades pre-K through 12th grade, many of whom have never had the opportunity to see a Broadway show or experience the thrill of seeing live art performances. In 2015, ROSIE'S THEATER KIDS won the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award at The White House, making them one of the top creative youth development programs in the country.

Also honored at "Passing It On" will be Rosie's Theater Kids Junior Board in recognition of its members' dedicated volunteer work and support of the school.

For more information about Rosie's Theater Kids, visit rosiestheaterkids.org, or follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/RosiesTheaterKids, Twitter: twitter.com/rtkids, YouTube: www.youtube.com/rtkids, and Instagram: www.instagram.com/RTKIDS.

