VIDEO: Watch Highlights of 5th Avenue's THE SECRET GARDEN Starring Tam Mutu, Daisy Eagan, Josh Young and More!

Broadway and West End star Tam Mutu stars as Archibald Craven in The 5th Avenue Theatre's enchanting Broadway-bound revival of The Secret Garden. Mutu joins a phenomenal cast including Tony Award winner Daisy Eagan, Tony Award nominee Josh Young, Lizzie Klemperer, Charlie Franklin and Seán G. Griffin.

BroadwayWorld brings you a first look at the cast in action below!

Also new to the cast are Pacific Northwest natives Bea Corley as Mary Lennox, Guthrie Greenwood Bettinger and Coleman Hunter alternating the role of Colin, as well as Seattle favorite Marianne Owen as Mrs. Medlock.

This 5th Avenue production is directed by David Armstrong and created in collaboration with the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C., where it recently played an extended run.

The Secret Garden plays April 14-May 6 (press opening Thursday, April 20) at The 5th Avenue Theatre (1308 5th Avenue, Seattle).

The Secret Garden was created by Grammy Award-winning composer Lucy Simon and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Marsha Norman. The show's lush, melodic score and moving story of love, loss and renewal earned the 1991 Tony Award for Best Musical and won the hearts of its audiences. After 25 years, Simon and Norman are returning to their celebrated musical to revive it for contemporary audiences.

Based on the beloved children's novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, The Secret Garden tells the story of 10-year-old Mary Lennox. Mary is orphaned in the British Raj of India and sent to England to live with her reclusive uncle, Archibald Craven, who is tormented by grief and dreams of his late wife. Alone in a house haunted by memories and loss, Mary seeks refuge in her late aunt's mysterious walled garden. After she meets her frail cousin Colin, they discover together the secrets of the garden and ultimately bring healing and happiness to the house and all in it.

This production was created in collaboration with the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. and was met with critical acclaim following a successful and extended run there during the 2016 holiday season, from November 15, 2016 to January 8, 2017.

Tickets start at $29 and may be purchased at www.5thavenue.org, by phone at 206-625-1900 or at the Box Office at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle.

