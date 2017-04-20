Kelli O'Hara, Steven Pasquale to Star in City Center Concert Staging of BRIGADOON

The New York Times reports that Tony-winner Kelli O'Hara will star in a concert staging of the Lerner and Loewe classic BRIGADOON at New York's City Center. Steven Pasquale, who co-starred with Ms. O'Hara on Broadway in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY, and Robert Fairchild (AN AMERICAN IN PARIS) will also star. The concert staging will be directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon.



The production is scheduled to run from November 15 to 19, and will kick off with a November 15th gala performance in honor of the theater producer Stacey Mindich.



The 1947 musical follows two Americans in Scotland who happen upon a mystical village that appears for only one day every century. A full production of the musical was last staged on Broadway in 1981. Chicago's Goodman Theater presented the musical in 2014.

Kelli O'Hara most recently appeared on Broadway as Anna in Lincoln Center's 2016 revival of THE KING AND I. She won a Tony Award for her performance. Her other Broadway credits include THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY, NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT, SOUTH PACIFIC, THE PAJAMA GAME and THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

