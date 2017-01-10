Hamilton
BWW Interview: Joshua Henry Talks Leaving Chicago's HAMILTON, Upcoming Solo Album & More

Jan. 10, 2017  

BWW Interview: Joshua Henry Talks Leaving Chicago's HAMILTON, Upcoming Solo Album & MoreFor Joshua Henry, 2017 seems to be his year, as he says in this EXCLUSIVE interview following his 2 solo shows at Schubas Tavern in Chicago. He was joined by some friends from Chicago's cast of Hamilton including Ari Afsar (Eliza), Chris De'Sean Lee (Lafayette/Jefferson) and Samantha Marie Ware (Peggy/Maria Reynolds) singing backup for him. There were also other cast members in the audience including Tony winner Karen Olivo (Angelica), Jose Ramos (John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton) and some other members of the ensemble cheering their friend on.

Check out BWW's Kevin Pollack's interview with Joshua Henry here!

The songs included in his concert included special re-arranged versions of "Feeling Good," "Summertime," James Brown's "Get Up Offa That Thing," "A Change is Gonna Come," and some beautiful original songs that Henry wrote like "Entertainment" and "Open My Eyes." He encored with his renowned version of "Let it Sing" from Violet.

As you may have heard recently, Henry is leaving for the National Tour of Hamilton after beginning Chicago's residency. Yesterday, it was confirmed that Henr will be replaced by Wayne Brady.

Henry most recently starred on Broadway in SHUFFLE ALONG, OR THE MAKING OF THE MUSICAL SENSATION OF 1921 AND ALL THAT FOLLOWED. His other Broadway credits include VIOLET, BRING IT ON, THE MUSICAL, THE GERSHWINS' PORGY AND BESS, THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, AMERICAN IDIOT and IN THE HEIGHTS.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

