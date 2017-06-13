BROADWAY SINGS FOR PRIDE to Perform with Broadway Talent at Mets Pride, NYC Pride and More

To celebrate "Unstoppable", Broadway Sings for Pride's upcoming 7th annual Pride concert on Monday, June 26th and to kickoff New York City Pride, Broadway Sings for Pride (www.BroadwaySingsForPride.com) will sing at events throughout the New York's boroughs! Talent singing will be represented by Broadway, national tour and New York Theater performers, who are all volunteering their time. For more information about award-winning non for profit Broadway Sings for Pride, visit www.BroadwaySingsForPride.com.

The list of events and performers are as follows:

NYC Pride Rally: Friday June 16, 2017 - 7:00pm at Foley Square, NYC

Scheduled to Sing: Eric Anthony Lopez (The Phantom of The Opera, UK)

New York Mets Pride Night: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 3:00pm at Mets Plaza/Citi Field, NYC.

Scheduled to Sing: Carrie St. Louis (Broadway's Wicked & Rock of Ages), Julianna Rigoglioso (Mary Poppins & The Sound of Music National Tours), Eric Anthony Lopez (The Phantom of The Opera, UK), B33 Angel ft. Mila Tina (Recording Artists), Lindsay Cherin (Singer & Actress)

NYC Pride's Family Movie Night: Tuesday, June 20th, 2017 - 7:45pm at Christopher Street Pier (Pier 45), NYC

Scheduled to Sing: Nia Ashleigh (Disney's The Lion King on Broadway & National Tour), Jacqueline Rene (Disney's The Lion King on Broadway & National Tour), Michael Muenchow (Former Lead Vocalist at Cirque Dreams & Holland America Line)

NYC Pride's PrideFest: Sunday, June 25th, 2017 - 1:30pm at Hudson Street & W. 14th Street, NYC

Scheduled to Sing: Nkrumah Gatling (Broadway's Miss Saigon & Hair), Adrienne Fishe (Rent National & World Tours), Eric Anthony Lopez (The Phantom of The Opera , UK), B33 Angel (Recording Artist), Tym Moss (Singer, Actor, Stage Host, Producer)

UNSTOPPABLE: Broadway Sings for Pride's 7th Annual Gay Pride Charity Concert: Monday, June 26, 2017 - 8:00pm at The Goldman Sonnenfeldt Family Auditorium at The JCC in Manhattan (334 Amsterdam Avenue at West 76th Street, NYC).

Scheduled to Appear: Cast members from Kinky Boots, Dear Evan Hansen, Jersey Boys, South Pacific, The Wiz, Disney's The Lion King, Chely Wright (Gay country music star), George Faison (Tony Award winner, The Wiz Original Broadway Creative Team), Brad Oscar (Two-time Tony award nominee for The Producers & Something Rotten!), Sarah Stiles (Tony nominee, Hand to God, Epix's Get Shorty, Showtime's I'm Dying Up Here), Gideon Glick (Broadway's Significant Other & Spring Awakening, Film: Ocean's 8), Will Roland (Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, Netflix's Red Oaks), Frenchie Davis (TV's The Voice, Broadway's Rent, Off-Broadway's The View UpStairs) and many more! The night's proceeds will benefit The Tyler Clementi Foundation and Orlando's Contigo Fund. For tickets, reservations, full cast and information, please visit: www.BroadwaySingsForPride.com or www.UnstoppablePride.BrownPaperTickets.com

ABOUT BROADWAY SINGS FOR PRIDE:

Launched in June 2011, Broadway Sings for Pride grew out of the tragic suicides within the gay community, and we have received support from Neil Patrick Harris, Channing Tatum, Carol Channing, Bryan Cranston, Kathy Griffin, LeAnn Rimes, Bernadette Peters, Nathan Lane, Joy Behar, Wendy Williams and many others. They stage concerts and events that bring to light the challenges faced in the LGBT community, using the funds raised from these programs to aid LGBTQ youth and their families either directly or through supporting like-minded service organizations. They have been honored by Wagner College (Citizen Alum Award 2015 Honoree), Long Island Gay and Lesbian Film Festival's 2015 Non-Profit Organization All-Star Award, Tyler Clementi Foundation's The Upstander Legacy Honoree Host Committee Member, and a four-time nominee for "Most Valuable Campaign" & "Most Valuable Organizer" from the New Organizing Institute.

Broadway Sings for Pride's 7th Annual Pride show will be on Monday, June 26, 2017 in New York City. More information: http://broadwaysingsforpride.com or Facebook: Broadway Sings for Pride.

