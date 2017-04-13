Anthony Rapp, Alex Brightman, Lesli Margherita, Kelli O'Hara and More Line Up for BroadwayCon 2018

Calling all Broadway-obssessed, showtune-belting, cosplaying theatergoers! Mischief Management has announced that the Third Annual BroadwayCon will return to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Friday, January 26 through Sunday, January 28, 2018.

Tickets for BroadwayCon will go on sale to the public at 1 PM ET on April 20, 2017. BroadwayCon 2016 and BroadwayCon 2017 attendees will have special pre-sale access beginning Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 1 PM ET.

BroadwayCon 2018 has also announced the initial lineup of new and returning Special Guests. BroadwayCon 2018 will feature Co-Creator Anthony Rapp, as well as Alex Brightman, Andrea Burns, Carolee Carmello, Andrew Chappelle, Lilli Cooper, Janet Dacal, Ben Fankhauser, Annie Golden, Derek Klena, Joe Mantello, Lesli Margherita, Ruthie Ann Miles, Donna Murphy, Kelli O'Hara, and James Snyder. Additional Special Guests will be announced at a later date.

"Year three promises to be our best year yet," says Melissa Anelli, BroadwayCon Executive Director. "The community of fans, performers, and creators who have found a home at BroadwayCon is so special and we cannot wait for everyone to come together again."

"I'm so proud that BroadwayCon has already become such an important part of the theatrical calendar," says BroadwayCon creator Anthony Rapp. "We can't wait to continue celebrating this art form during this unique weekend."

BroadwayCon has changed its prices this year, lowering the cost for Gold, general, and day passes, as well as offering a new type of premium pass. A full weekend pass now costs only $195 instead of the previous $250; a day pass is only $65. The Gold Pass will now sell for $395 and features a raft of perks including guaranteed seating inside the MainStage.

New for 2018, BroadwayCon has introduced the Platinum Pass. The Platinum Pass is the top-level pass and will be available to only 30 customers. It features a large list of exclusive perks, among which are access to any and all autograph and photograph sessions, reserved premium seating in all BroadwayCon programming rooms, and an exclusive Meet & Greet with BroadwayCon Special Guests.

Full details on the different ticket types can be found at www.BroadwayCon.com/tickets.

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 26-28, 2018, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2018 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Ceremony, nighttime concerts, and dance parties. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.

Mischief Management produces fan conventions focusing on community, content, and creativity. Since 2009, it has served tens of thousands of fans, providing a fun, vibrant, and safe space to enjoy the things they love. Mischief Management's event lineup includes Con of Thrones for fans of Game of Thrones and the writings of George R.R. Martin (June 30-July 2, 2017; Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN), LeakyCon for fans of Harry Potter and J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World (August 31-September 3, 2017; Dublin Citywest Hotel, Dublin, Ireland), and BroadwayCon for fans of theatre and Broadway (January 26-28, 2018; Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City). More information about each of Mischief Management's events can be found at www.BroadwayCon.com, www.ConofThrones.com, and www.LeakyCon.com.

