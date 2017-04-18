Actor, Impressionist, Music Man & More - Meet Your 2017 Tonys Host, Kevin Spacey!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Tony and Academy Award winning actor Kevin Spacey will host the 71st Annual Tony® Awards live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Sunday, June 11 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. This will be Spacey's first time hosting the Tonys. He won a Tony Award in 1991 for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in "Lost in Yonkers." The TONY AWARDS are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

"I was their 2nd choice for Usual Suspects, 4th choice for America Beauty and 15th choice to host this year's Tony Awards. I think my career is definitely going in the right direction," said Spacey. "Maybe I can get shortlisted to host the Oscars if everyone else turns it down."

Award-winning producer and actor, Kevin Spacey, received a Tony Award in 1991 for Best Supporting Actor in Neil Simon's "Lost in Yonkers." Spacey has also starred in the Broadway and West End productions of "Long Day's Journey into Night," opposite his mentor Jack Lemmon; as well as the title role in the Sam Mendes production of "Richard III," which toured to 12 cities around the world as part of the three year Old Vic/BAM/Bridge Project. He was made a CBE (Commander of the British Empire) by Her Majesty the Queen for his services to theatre. He has also won the Evening Standard and Olivier Awards for Best Actor for his role in "The Iceman Cometh."

How will Spacey fare on the Radio City Music Hall stage? We've rounded up some proof that he's got what it takes to take charge of Broadway's biggest night. Below, check out some of Spacey's best impressions, musical numbers, stage performances and more!

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual TONY AWARDS will air on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The TONY AWARDS are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

