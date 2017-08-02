ANNIE Star Lilla Crawford Set for Musical Sketch Comedy Series on Netflix

Rather than looking ahead to 'Tomorrow,' ANNIE star Lilla Crawford (INTO THE WOODS) will be taking a look back into history for the new Netflix sketch comedy series THE WHO WAS? SHOW, according to Deadline.

Six young actors will be featured in the streaming network's upcoming show-within-a-show series described as an "historical comedy sketch series which introduces kids to leading figures from yesteryear." The show is based on Penguin Workshop's bestselling Who Was? biography series.

In addition to Crawford, the series will star Hayley Tju (Bella and the Bulldogs), Adam Hochstetter (The Kicks), Bentley Green (Fat Camp), Zach Timson and Kirrilee Berger. Each actor will portray themselves at Who HQ as they get ready to play famous and infamous characters from history using sketches, songs and animation. In addition, Comedy Central's Andy Daly will appear in each episode as a meddlesome TV executive.



Explains Executive Bob HIggins, "We went on a cross-country casting search and we couldn't be more thrilled with the six amazingly talented cast members we discovered. We feel we've struck comedy gold, and Andy Daly agreeing to join us is an embarrassment of comic riches...we're unbelievably lucky and thrilled to have them all on The Who Was? Show."



Each of the 13 half hour episodes will feature live action, animated shorts, improvisation, sketches, musical performances and guest appearances and is scheduled to launch on Netflix in 2018.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles